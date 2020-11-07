Recalbox 7.0.1 Bios lack

@marcosdss In the Bios manager, are all BIOS being properly recognized? Are they all with a green thumb?

If not, either you don't have all the BIOS, or you have the BIOS with the wrong MD5, or, they are not being recognized because they have the wrong name or extensions (remembering that the name and extension are case sensitive).

If so, your problem is not with the BIOS, and the message you receive is not only that possibility, I don't remember the full message, but it starts saying that it can be a "bad rom".

In this case, as it is an arcade game, the problem is probably ROMSET, emulators evolve and the romset needs to be updated. You need to scan your romset with clmamepro and dat / xml file in / bios / fbneo folder.

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial-how-to-check-your-roms-versions