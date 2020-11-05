Goldeneye N64 control problem
Hello, I have a Pi4 using 7.0.1, also a PS3 style gamepad. Default Mupen emulator.
On Goldeneye when I move forward or backward with the left analog, the camera moves up and down at the same time, so you end up staring at your feet when you walk forward.
Seems to have same effect using pad or analog. i I remember that with 6.1.1 pad and analog worked fine with this game.
rollbrett last edited by
@jorgemagana You have to change in the RetroArch settings (Hotkey + X) the Analog to Digital Setting.
@rollbrett i will try it, thanks
Pitch64 last edited by
@rollbrett Thank you for this tip, I had the same issue on Perfect Dark
I found another solution: inside each game, reconfigure controls, in both 007 select the 1.2 layout, Peferct Dark select number 3 layout.