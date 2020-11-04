  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Your recalbox
  4. Recalbox 7.0.1 from Kodi to Recalbox

Recalbox 7.0.1 from Kodi to Recalbox

  • willtor

    Hi everyone,

    I've tried to find how to go from Kodi to Recalbox. But i don't find nothing 😞
    Do you know how can i start Recalbox from Kodi?

    Thanks in advance!

    0 OyyoDams 1 Reply
  • OyyoDams
    Developer
    Global moderator
    Team

    @willtor You can start Kodi from Recalbox, and go back to Recalbox when exiting Kodi. If you start Kodi by default, just exit Kodi to go back to Recalbox. Don't forget that the base operating system is Recalbox.

    0
  • willtor

    Oyyodams thank you very much for your quickly reply! Before i had a version from Libreelec + Recalbox where i had a program add-on called Recalbox to access directly.

    Oyyodams, thanks again!

    Load ""

    0
recalbox 2954 kodi 497 7.0.1 71
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

216
Online

80.0k
Users

21.3k
Topics

155.6k
Posts