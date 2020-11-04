Recalbox 7.0.1 from Kodi to Recalbox
willtor last edited by
Hi everyone,
I've tried to find how to go from Kodi to Recalbox. But i don't find nothing
Do you know how can i start Recalbox from Kodi?
Thanks in advance!
OyyoDams
@willtor You can start Kodi from Recalbox, and go back to Recalbox when exiting Kodi. If you start Kodi by default, just exit Kodi to go back to Recalbox. Don't forget that the base operating system is Recalbox.
willtor last edited by
Oyyodams thank you very much for your quickly reply! Before i had a version from Libreelec + Recalbox where i had a program add-on called Recalbox to access directly.
Oyyodams, thanks again!
