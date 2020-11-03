No Ethernet Connection x64 Intel Nuc
-
LuckyLancer last edited by
Hi there,
i have a fresh install Recalbox 7.0.1 on my Intel Nuc10i5NFK (i5-10210U)
Everything works, but my Ethernet Connection is not working. Cable is checked, with a bootable Linux the Connection is established.
Maybe the driver for the build in NIC is missing?
This is a "Intel Ethernet Connection I219-V"
Can anyone help me?
Thx!
LuckyLance
-
acris
Hello
changelog v7.0.2 :
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md
Fixe : Fix broken WIFI on some Intel chips
May be, it's missing.
-
LuckyLancer last edited by
Hmm. Okay thx. Maybe the Driver is comming with the Update. But how can I Update without Internet...
I guess I need a new fresh install... Again