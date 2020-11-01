Anyexternal SSD Nespi 4

Hello,

Been away for awhile, and was really happy Recalbox came available on the Pi4. Bought a Nespi 4 case, so I can use an SSD.

Here is the thing.

In options which storage to use I selected anyexternal, in my experience with Recalbox this is any external storage i presume. However when i check this option it still shows my SD card status, and it looks like it also filled my SD card with roms. (32GB -16gb used, 62%) My SSD is 120GB..

Did I do something wrong here?