Anyexternal SSD Nespi 4
-
RetroWilly
Hello,
Been away for awhile, and was really happy Recalbox came available on the Pi4. Bought a Nespi 4 case, so I can use an SSD.
Here is the thing.
In options which storage to use I selected anyexternal, in my experience with Recalbox this is any external storage i presume. However when i check this option it still shows my SD card status, and it looks like it also filled my SD card with roms. (32GB -16gb used, 62%) My SSD is 120GB..
Did I do something wrong here?
-
Zing
@RetroWilly The correct is to select the name of your storage device, but anyexternal should work.
But, read this, it might help:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21903/recalbox-7-0-1-nespi-4-recalbox-freezes-when-using-the-ssd