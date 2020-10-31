pc games on recalbox? what is moonlight?
neo207 last edited by
hello community. can anyone explain what exactly "moonlight" is?
And: is it possible to play steam games on recalbox? I read something about nvidia graphic cards... i have an amd card so am I not able to stream Steam on recalbox? kind regards
Zing
can anyone explain what exactly "moonlight" is?
See this:
https://moonlight-stream.org/
i have an amd card so am I not able to stream Steam on recalbox?
Correct, Moonlight is a Stream service based on Nvidia technology, the use of a compatible Nvidia video card is mandatory.
neo207 last edited by
@Zing thanks, so i will watch out for an nvidia card because i really want to play Nidhogg on my arcade. thanks