External display & WiFi Problems on laptop

I have a samsung NP300E5C with a cracked screen. I decided to put it to good use couple with an old monitor I have. I installed RB 7.0.1 (reloaded) and It all seemed to be working fine. However I have had 2 problems after looking through similar posts I'm beginning to think that recalbox might not be for me as It all seems complicated with every solution. Here are the problems I'm facing.

I've connected an external monitor via VGA but have not been able to get RB to output to it. External monitor only displays booting animation and loading screen and then goes blank.

I have disconnected the laptop LCD, changed resolution in kodi yet the problem remains.

(This is a major problem for me since I had to borrow the lcd from another laptop to be able to do the tests ) I enter the WiFi configuration in RB network settings but it's still not connected. I am of the opinion that wifi connects automatically once details are correct but this doesn't seem to be the case. How do I get it to work?

I'd appreciate simple step by step instructions on how to fix this problems. I'm new to this stuff and please assume that I have no coding skills whatsoever. Thanks in advance