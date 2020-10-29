Rpi4 + USB HDD
Hello,
I have a problem with my rapberry pi 4 and my USB HDD.
When raspberry is booting, it is blocked on emulationstation loading.
Is it from my number of rom on my HDD about 5000 6000 roms on it ?
So i let the raspberry in this state in order to build the rom database.
Do you know another way to connect my HDD without blocking recalbox ?
Thx
Xglobe
Zing
@Xglobe said in Rpi4 + USB HDD:
Is it from my number of rom on my HDD about 5000 6000 roms on it ?
Very unlikely, that should not be the problem.
@Xglobe said in Rpi4 + USB HDD:
Do you know another way to connect my HDD without blocking recalbox ?
Try starting Recalbox without the HD and see what happens. If it doesn't work, that's not the reason.
Maybe this video will help you:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox