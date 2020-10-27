Scrolling list reboot emulation station
I am getting random reboots of emulation station on scrolling in list game.
This happens in custom theme and default theme.
acris
Hello @RetroVadus
How happens ?
for same emulator ?
If only a particular emulator, can you upload your gamelist.xml ?
for frew emulator ?
gamelist with videosnaps ? withtout ? both ?
Hello @acris!
I can not find an exact pattern to reproduce it What I am doing is to press the down button or hold the down button for enter in fast scroll, then I release the down button and press it agin until emulation station reboot randomly. The lis contain preview images and videosnaps.
Mainly is scrolling a big list. I sent to you a link with my "mame" gamelist.xml.
Also looking into the recalbox.log file, I can see that there is an exit code (139) each time emulation station reboot suddenly.
[ 6.88] No need to upgrade configuration files [ 6.97] Running MIGRATIONS... [ 7.27] modprobe: module usbhid not found in modules.dep [ 7.44] starting new log [ 7.44] converting dos to unix carriage return characters [ 7.48] setting timezone to Europe/Madrid [ 7.48] setting hostname to RECALBOX [ 7.49] enabling mk_arcade_joystick_rpi [ 7.49] setting keyboard layout to es [ 7.51] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 7.52] rmmod: can't unload module 'mk_arcade_joystick_rpi': No such file or directory [ 7.54] [ 7.54] : loading module mk_arcade_joystick_rpi args = map=1,2 [ 15.62] starting xarcade2jstick [ 35.40] starting emulationstation with lang = es_ES [ 35.44] emulationstation-starter started [ 35.44] started emulationstation (pid=1231) [ 35.50] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0 [ 35.52] S32miniTFT not enabled [ 35.55] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 38.70] Starting S92switch [ 38.70] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ] [ 38.78] Starting S94manager [ 38.79] ... Starting manager v2 [ 286.97] emulationstation exited code 139 [ 286.98] started emulationstation (pid=2200) [ 635.74] emulationstation exited code 139 [ 635.75] started emulationstation (pid=2323) [ 1129.05] emulationstation exited code 139 [ 1129.06] started emulationstation (pid=2368)