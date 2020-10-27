  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Scrolling list reboot emulation station

Scrolling list reboot emulation station

  • RetroVadus

    I am getting random reboots of emulation station on scrolling in list game.
    This happens in custom theme and default theme.

    0
  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello @RetroVadus
    How happens ?

    for same emulator ?
    If only a particular emulator, can you upload your gamelist.xml ?
    or
    for frew emulator ?

    gamelist with videosnaps ? withtout ? both ?

    0
  • RetroVadus

    Hello @acris!

    I can not find an exact pattern to reproduce it 😞 What I am doing is to press the down button or hold the down button for enter in fast scroll, then I release the down button and press it agin until emulation station reboot randomly. The lis contain preview images and videosnaps.
    Mainly is scrolling a big list. I sent to you a link with my "mame" gamelist.xml.
    Also looking into the recalbox.log file, I can see that there is an exit code (139) each time emulation station reboot suddenly.

    [        6.88] No need to upgrade configuration files
[        6.97] Running MIGRATIONS...
[        7.27] modprobe: module usbhid not found in modules.dep
[        7.44] starting new log
[        7.44] converting dos to unix carriage return characters
[        7.48] setting timezone to Europe/Madrid
[        7.48] setting hostname to RECALBOX
[        7.49] enabling mk_arcade_joystick_rpi
[        7.49] setting keyboard layout to es
[        7.51] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[        7.52] rmmod: can't unload module 'mk_arcade_joystick_rpi': No such file or directory
[        7.54] [        7.54] : loading module mk_arcade_joystick_rpi args = map=1,2  
[       15.62] starting xarcade2jstick
[       35.40] starting emulationstation with lang = es_ES
[       35.44] emulationstation-starter started
[       35.44] started emulationstation (pid=1231)
[       35.50] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0
[       35.52] S32miniTFT not enabled
[       35.55] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[       38.70] Starting S92switch
[       38.70] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ]
[       38.78] Starting S94manager
[       38.79] ... Starting manager v2
[      286.97] emulationstation exited code 139
[      286.98] started emulationstation (pid=2200)
[      635.74] emulationstation exited code 139
[      635.75] started emulationstation (pid=2323)
[     1129.05] emulationstation exited code 139
[     1129.06] started emulationstation (pid=2368)
    0
reboot 35 station 31 list 27 scrolling 3
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

342
Online

79.8k
Users

21.1k
Topics

154.8k
Posts