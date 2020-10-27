Scrolling list reboot emulation station

Hello @acris!

I can not find an exact pattern to reproduce it What I am doing is to press the down button or hold the down button for enter in fast scroll, then I release the down button and press it agin until emulation station reboot randomly. The lis contain preview images and videosnaps.

Mainly is scrolling a big list. I sent to you a link with my "mame" gamelist.xml.

Also looking into the recalbox.log file, I can see that there is an exit code (139) each time emulation station reboot suddenly.