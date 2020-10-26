Manually edit Bluemsx.ini in Bios folder
-
MikeNeo last edited by
Hi folks,
I want to manually edit some advanced mixer sound parameters in Bluemsx.ini file inside Bios folder, but the parameter I edit myself are ignored after the emulator is launched and they revert to his past state after the emulator are closed. anyone how can I edit this .ini file or how can I turn on all the emulator parameters inside config tab in retroarch?
-
Zing
@MikeNeo See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19468/rb-6-1-1-msx1-in-dsk-format-no-work