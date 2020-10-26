  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. Manually edit Bluemsx.ini in Bios folder

Manually edit Bluemsx.ini in Bios folder

bios 209 edit 11 manually 9 bluemsx.ini 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

346
Online

79.8k
Users

21.1k
Topics

154.8k
Posts