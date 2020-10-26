8Bitdo Sn30 Pro and 7.0.1 RPi3

Hello,

Again at 7.0.1 RPi3 I'm having problems with pairing 8bitdo controllers.

I still have a SD card with Dragonblase 6.1.0 installed with works really fine with 8bitdo controllers - pairing is easy and it stays paired even after reboots.

But in 7.0.1 I have problems connecting to 8bitdo. The same behavior was present in 6.1.1 (that´s why I was stuck with 6.1.0).

Any way to bypass this? What changed from 6.1.1 onwards that is causing this problem and was not addressed in 7.0.X?

Any help is appreciated.