8Bitdo Sn30 Pro and 7.0.1 RPi3
skankster last edited by
Hello,
Again at 7.0.1 RPi3 I'm having problems with pairing 8bitdo controllers.
I still have a SD card with Dragonblase 6.1.0 installed with works really fine with 8bitdo controllers - pairing is easy and it stays paired even after reboots.
But in 7.0.1 I have problems connecting to 8bitdo. The same behavior was present in 6.1.1 (that´s why I was stuck with 6.1.0).
Any way to bypass this? What changed from 6.1.1 onwards that is causing this problem and was not addressed in 7.0.X?
Any help is appreciated.
acris
Hello
you need to use android mode or switch mode to pair.
Scavy
@skankster and don't forget to update your pads' firmware