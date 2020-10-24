recalbox pi4 version 7.0.1 roms run slow and sound is awful

is anyone else having this issue ?? for me it happens on nes rom , mame rom, doesn't matter.. i opened this issue on gitlab and attached video

https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1384

so here is the weird part it's not my pi 4 and it's not my roms.. how? well the same roms , see the issue for details, run fine on recalbox 7.0.1 on my pi3, and i loaded retropie latest on my pi4 and ran same roms perfectly fine, so apples to apples logically it's not my pi4 i was starting to think it was.. this has to be a bug in recalbox 7.0.1