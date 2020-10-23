Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Request: Support for HDMI-CEC (turn on tv, switch hdmi)
TOMillr
Any progress on finally implementing support for HDMI-CEC right into Recalbox.
Among other things, CEC-support would allow the Recalbox-system to automatically turn on the TV and switch to the proper HDMI input. Or allow users to use the regular TV remote to navigate the Recalbox menus.
Kodi already has this code baked in and it works even when run from within the Recalbox build. Why not use that part of the code and extend it to Recalbox itself?
TOMillr
Here‘s a guide on how to manually add CEC support to EmulationStation on a Linux-based system. Maybe this code could just be incorporated into Recalbox and included in the settings menu similarly to how it‘s done in Kodi?