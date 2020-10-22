Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
[Recalbox 7.0.1] [Bug] [RP4] Gamepad does not connect automatically
Hi,
I have another problem with the new Recalbox. Very often, after restarting, the pad does not automatically connect via bluetooth. I have to manually connect it in the menu. Do you have the same problem? Do you know how to solve it?
Software: 7.0.1
Hardware: Pi4