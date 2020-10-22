  1. Home
[Recalbox 7.0.1] [Bug] [RP4] Gamepad does not connect automatically

  • Adrian Nawrocki

    Hi,
    I have another problem with the new Recalbox. Very often, after restarting, the pad does not automatically connect via bluetooth. I have to manually connect it in the menu. Do you have the same problem? Do you know how to solve it?

    Software: 7.0.1
    Hardware: Pi4

