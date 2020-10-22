issue with roms from set 0.78 on recalbox pi4 7.0.1 vs pi3 18.07.13

i just got a pi 4 and loaded 7.0.1 , testing all my roms from set 0.78.. 2 example issues..

Donkey Kong - works fine in my pi 3 recalbox 18.07.13 using libretro-mame2003. Try to run it on my pi4 7.0.1 using mame2003plus says missing sample files. if i try to run using mame2003 on 7.0.1 same thing no samples found.. i check /share/bios/mame2003/samples on my pi 3 18.07.13 and i'm not even having to use sample files, unless samples are store somewhere else ?? so trying to understand why apples to apples this rom won't work on 7.0.1 using mame2003 the same as it does on my pi 3 18.07.13 ??

pi3 recalbox 18.07.13



pi4 recalbox 7.0.1



Mortal Kombat - running as mame2003plus or mame2003 on pi 4 recalbox 7.0.1 the audio is not working it's there but ,well hard to describe, it's like cutting in out and you can't really hear it, also the game runs very sllllooowwww on my pi 4 with 7.0.1 . IF i fire up my pi 3 with recalbox 18.07.13 works perfectly..

i'm beginning to wonder why i even got a pi 4 now and recalbox 7.0.1 LOL. can anyone help here this is not making logical sense to me ?? thx