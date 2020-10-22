Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
issue with roms from set 0.78 on recalbox pi4 7.0.1 vs pi3 18.07.13
i just got a pi 4 and loaded 7.0.1 , testing all my roms from set 0.78.. 2 example issues..
Donkey Kong - works fine in my pi 3 recalbox 18.07.13 using libretro-mame2003. Try to run it on my pi4 7.0.1 using mame2003plus says missing sample files. if i try to run using mame2003 on 7.0.1 same thing no samples found.. i check /share/bios/mame2003/samples on my pi 3 18.07.13 and i'm not even having to use sample files, unless samples are store somewhere else ?? so trying to understand why apples to apples this rom won't work on 7.0.1 using mame2003 the same as it does on my pi 3 18.07.13 ??
pi3 recalbox 18.07.13
pi4 recalbox 7.0.1
Mortal Kombat - running as mame2003plus or mame2003 on pi 4 recalbox 7.0.1 the audio is not working it's there but ,well hard to describe, it's like cutting in out and you can't really hear it, also the game runs very sllllooowwww on my pi 4 with 7.0.1 . IF i fire up my pi 3 with recalbox 18.07.13 works perfectly..
i'm beginning to wonder why i even got a pi 4 now and recalbox 7.0.1 LOL. can anyone help here this is not making logical sense to me ?? thx
jorgemagana last edited by
@thanosazlin try to search for a non merged mame 2003 plus romset, easy with google, no problems here using that specific games in pi4. I do not remember if donkey kong needs samples, I will check it later. And MK runs well.
jorgemagana last edited by
@thanosazlin I use mk.zip, mk2.zip and mk3.zip with no problems
sure np i will try that and report back.
barbudreadmon
@thanosazlin said in issue with roms from set 0.78 on recalbox pi4 7.0.1 vs pi3 18.07.13:
Donkey Kong - works fine in my pi 3 recalbox 18.07.13 using libretro-mame2003. Try to run it on my pi4 7.0.1 using mame2003plus says missing sample files
Well, that doesn't really answer your question but in the first place i would avoid using mame older than 2010 for dkong, because the colors are wrong. On a sidenote, if you use a recent enough version of MAME, i believe you won't even need samples to get the sfx. There is also the option of using FBNeo, which uses the samples for sfx (but doesn't require them) and has the right colors.
Afaik not having the samples used to be non-blocking, it's just that you would be missing the sfx (only the bgm will play iirc), but maybe they forced it in recent mame2003/recalbox.
so i got complete set of mame2003 0.78 roms and mame2003 plus
MAME2003_Reference_Set_MAME0.78_ROMs_CHDs_Samples
MAME_2003-Plus_Reference_Set_2018
i took dkong, mk, from each and i tried with their respective emulator i used mame2003 plus with the roms from the Plus 2018 set and used mame2003 emulator for the roms from the mame2003 0.78 set .. still the same audio is bad sounds like extremely bad speaker connection on either rom.. and both run very very slowwwwww, unplayable. again on my pi3 with 18.07.13 from years ago i know i have a mame2003 rom set 0.78, well again it runs flawless.
anything else i can try ? i'm about read to return this pi4 to amazon and order a pi 3 and just settle for using it
to heck with all this :). my pi 3 with 18.07.13 runs the GameSir BTs fine and my Arcade roms, BUT they won't recognize my 8bitdo N30s and SN30s . But my pi 4 with 7.0.1 will see the 8bitdo N30s and SN30s, but it won't work well as i explained with my GameSir BTs and the Arcade roms.. so... I'll just have the 2 and use one for arcade and 1 for consoles , this is craziness that 1 vs the other has issues like i mentioned.. oh well.