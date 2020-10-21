Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Trouble with the update
Hi,
I try to install recalbox with Noobs and i have installed recalbox 6.1.1 but the network isnt work.
How can upgrade manually to 7.0.1?
SOrry for my english
acris
Hello
recalbox 7.0.1 need fresh install.
download.recalbox.com
i cant do it a fresh install with noobs, so, if i want recalbox 7.0.1 and OSMC, Cant i do it?
Going from any previous version to any RB 7.x.x version needs to do a fresh install. It's mandatory, there is no way to upgrade.
On your case/configuration, I don't know if anyone already did it.