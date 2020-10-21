Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Doxbox Problem with Game CD iso
Edu28 last edited by Edu28
I made the file exactly like the example but with the name of my game recalbox does not detect it and the folder does not appear in the title my dosbox.bat is this
aspect = true
core = dynamic
cycles = 9600
imgmount D "CD \ AITD1.cue" -t iso
cd \ INDARK
INDARK.EXE
of course the dosbox.conf is modified as you indicate
@Edu28
It s nuit you post
Please create you own subject
And read Dosbox tutoriel on gitbook.
Edu28 last edited by
I have opened 5 topics and nobody has been able to solve it
for me your script is wrong, please check tutorial
Edu28 last edited by
I've been looking for the tutorial that you indicated for a while but I'm not able to find it. Can you tell me where to find it? I have searched the official dosbox page but I cannot find it
Divide subject
Create own subjet
move subject.
Tutoriel https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/guide/dosbox-pour-emuler-des-jeux-dos