Kodi crashes on Recalbox 7 while watching movies

Hi,

I have installed Recalbox 7 on a rpi2. It works fine.

However, I have some issues with Kodi. For some reasons, it often crashes while watching movies: the movies are stopped, I get a black screen and then the recalbox screen. It doesn't even remember where it crashes, so I have to manually forward the movie I was watching. I need to say that it appears with any movie, so it is not related to a corrupted file.

I've tried to check Kodi logs but I don't see much things in it.

Any ideas how I could debug this? Or where it could comes from?