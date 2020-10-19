  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. Fresh install and not able to get hotkey to work on BT controller

Screenscaper issue

For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.

The Recalbox Team.

Fresh install and not able to get hotkey to work on BT controller

  • thanosazlin

    i have a pi3 i just did a fresh install/load of recalbox using 7.0.1 .. i haven't messed with my console games in a while with recalbox... i'm using a BT Gamesir G3s.. i got it detected in ES and mapped

    A=1
    B=0
    X=4
    Y=3
    start=11
    select=10
    L1=6
    L2=7
    L3=13
    R3=14
    hotkey=10 select

    yet when i try and start any emulator it's like my hotkey is not working 😞 and even the keyboard escape key ?? what gives , any help or suggestions welcomed. and if you need any config file outputs i can get them for you.. here is my retroarch config

    ai_service_enable = false
    ai_service_mode = 0
    ai_service_source_lang = 0
    ai_service_target_lang = 0
    ai_service_url = http://localhost:4404/
    cache_directory = /recalbox/share/extractions/
    cheat_database_path = /recalbox/share_init/cheats/
    cheat_settings_path = /recalbox/share/cheats/saves/
    cheevos_badges_enable = true
    cheevos_enable = false
    cheevos_hardcore_mode_enable = false
    config_save_on_exit = false
    core_options_path = /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/cores/retroarch-core-options.cfg
    fastforward_ratio = -1.0
    fps_show = false
    fps_update_interval = 256
    framecount_show = false
    global_core_options = true
    input_ai_service_axis = +1
    input_autodetect_enable = false
    input_cheat_index_minus_axis = -2
    input_cheat_index_plus_axis = +2
    input_cheat_toggle_axis = -3
    input_disk_eject_toggle_axis = -1
    input_disk_next_axis = +0
    input_disk_prev_axis = -0
    input_enable_hotkey = "escape"
    input_enable_hotkey_btn = 10
    input_exit_emulator_btn = 11
    input_fps_toggle_axis = +3
    input_hold_fast_forward_btn = h0right
    input_joypad_driver = udev
    input_libretro_device_p0 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p1 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p10 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p2 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p3 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p4 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p5 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p6 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p7 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p8 = 1
    input_libretro_device_p9 = 1
    input_load_state_btn = 3
    input_menu_toggle_btn = 1
    input_overlay_hide_in_menu = true
    input_player1_a_btn = 0
    input_player1_analog_dpad_mode = 1
    input_player1_b_btn = 1
    input_player1_down_btn = h0down
    input_player1_joypad_index = 0
    input_player1_l2_axis = -5
    input_player1_l3_btn = 13
    input_player1_l_btn = 6
    input_player1_l_x_minus_axis = -0
    input_player1_l_x_plus_axis = +0
    input_player1_l_y_minus_axis = -1
    input_player1_l_y_plus_axis = +1
    input_player1_left_btn = h0left
    input_player1_r2_axis = -4
    input_player1_r3_btn = 14
    input_player1_r_btn = 7
    input_player1_r_x_minus_axis = -2
    input_player1_r_x_plus_axis = +2
    input_player1_r_y_minus_axis = -3
    input_player1_r_y_plus_axis = +3
    input_player1_right_btn = h0right
    input_player1_select_btn = 10
    input_player1_start_btn = 11
    input_player1_up_btn = h0up
    input_player1_x_btn = 3
    input_player1_y_btn = 4
    input_recording_toggle_btn = 14
    input_reset_btn = 0
    input_rewind_btn = h0left
    input_save_state_btn = 4
    input_screenshot_btn = 6
    input_shader_next_axis = -4
    input_shader_prev_axis = -5
    input_state_slot_decrease_btn = h0down
    input_state_slot_increase_btn = h0up
    joypad_autoconfig_dir = /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/inputs/
    libretro_log_level = 0
    log_verbosity = false
    menu_driver = ozone
    menu_show_restart_retroarch = false
    menu_swap_ok_cancel_buttons = true
    network_cmd_enable = true
    quit_press_twice = false
    recording_config_directory = /recalbox/share/screenshots/
    recording_output_directory = /recalbox/share/screenshots/
    rewind_buffer_size = 10
    rewind_enable = true
    rewind_granularity = 2
    rgui_extended_ascii = true
    rgui_show_start_screen = false
    save_file_compression = true
    savefile_directory = /recalbox/share/saves/atari2600
    savestate_auto_load = false
    savestate_auto_save = false
    savestate_directory = /recalbox/share/saves/atari2600
    savestate_file_compression = true
    screenshot_directory = /recalbox/share/screenshots/
    system_directory = /recalbox/share/bios/
    video_aspect_ratio_auto = true
    video_font_path = /usr/share/fonts/truetype/ubuntu_condensed.ttf
    video_fullscreen = true
    video_gpu_screenshot = true
    video_scale_integer = false
    video_shader_dir = /recalbox/share/shaders/
    video_shader_enable = false
    video_smooth = true
    video_threaded = false

    0
  • thanosazlin

    actually it's not working in retroarch or the emulators like nes and mame. i just copied over 1 rom for nes and 1 for mame to test.. and the controller works fine in ES but once i start a game nothing is working ? 😞 i can't even escape key on keyboard i have to pull the power plug and power back on to get back into ES . i must be missing something here but can't seem to fig it out.. also i have Input P1 set to "#0 GAMESIR-G3S" in controller settings.. i also tried making L1 key my hotkey instead of select. still not working i can't even bring up retroarch using hotkey-B , again the hotkey is not working.

    0
  • thanosazlin

    so still not working, So i reimaged again, this time i was able to take a 8bitdo snes 30 controller from my pi4 and BT link it to the pi 3 recalbox, and it works fine. i'm able to use hotkey ! So then i added my gamesir 3Gs mapped all it's keys same as before. reboot the pi3 , only turned on the Gamesir 3Gs and was able to start a game but the hotkey would not work ! i couldn't exit game nothing.. so i rebooted the pi 3, again using only gamesir controller and this time before starting a game went into controller settings and specifically set input P1 to "#0 GAMESIR-G3S" and started a game still unable to exit with hotkey and start.. again my hotkey is select key!! this is so frustrating. i only want to have the Gamesir 3Gs linked and working with the pi3

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @thanosazlin I don't know what it might be, but, have you tried to manually configure it within Retroarch?

    0
hotkey 132 fresh 11 able 9
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

338
Online

79.6k
Users

21.0k
Topics

153.7k
Posts