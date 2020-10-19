Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Fresh install and not able to get hotkey to work on BT controller
-
i have a pi3 i just did a fresh install/load of recalbox using 7.0.1 .. i haven't messed with my console games in a while with recalbox... i'm using a BT Gamesir G3s.. i got it detected in ES and mapped
A=1
B=0
X=4
Y=3
start=11
select=10
L1=6
L2=7
L3=13
R3=14
hotkey=10 select
yet when i try and start any emulator it's like my hotkey is not working and even the keyboard escape key ?? what gives , any help or suggestions welcomed. and if you need any config file outputs i can get them for you.. here is my retroarch config
ai_service_enable = false
ai_service_mode = 0
ai_service_source_lang = 0
ai_service_target_lang = 0
ai_service_url = http://localhost:4404/
cache_directory = /recalbox/share/extractions/
cheat_database_path = /recalbox/share_init/cheats/
cheat_settings_path = /recalbox/share/cheats/saves/
cheevos_badges_enable = true
cheevos_enable = false
cheevos_hardcore_mode_enable = false
config_save_on_exit = false
core_options_path = /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/cores/retroarch-core-options.cfg
fastforward_ratio = -1.0
fps_show = false
fps_update_interval = 256
framecount_show = false
global_core_options = true
input_ai_service_axis = +1
input_autodetect_enable = false
input_cheat_index_minus_axis = -2
input_cheat_index_plus_axis = +2
input_cheat_toggle_axis = -3
input_disk_eject_toggle_axis = -1
input_disk_next_axis = +0
input_disk_prev_axis = -0
input_enable_hotkey = "escape"
input_enable_hotkey_btn = 10
input_exit_emulator_btn = 11
input_fps_toggle_axis = +3
input_hold_fast_forward_btn = h0right
input_joypad_driver = udev
input_libretro_device_p0 = 1
input_libretro_device_p1 = 1
input_libretro_device_p10 = 1
input_libretro_device_p2 = 1
input_libretro_device_p3 = 1
input_libretro_device_p4 = 1
input_libretro_device_p5 = 1
input_libretro_device_p6 = 1
input_libretro_device_p7 = 1
input_libretro_device_p8 = 1
input_libretro_device_p9 = 1
input_load_state_btn = 3
input_menu_toggle_btn = 1
input_overlay_hide_in_menu = true
input_player1_a_btn = 0
input_player1_analog_dpad_mode = 1
input_player1_b_btn = 1
input_player1_down_btn = h0down
input_player1_joypad_index = 0
input_player1_l2_axis = -5
input_player1_l3_btn = 13
input_player1_l_btn = 6
input_player1_l_x_minus_axis = -0
input_player1_l_x_plus_axis = +0
input_player1_l_y_minus_axis = -1
input_player1_l_y_plus_axis = +1
input_player1_left_btn = h0left
input_player1_r2_axis = -4
input_player1_r3_btn = 14
input_player1_r_btn = 7
input_player1_r_x_minus_axis = -2
input_player1_r_x_plus_axis = +2
input_player1_r_y_minus_axis = -3
input_player1_r_y_plus_axis = +3
input_player1_right_btn = h0right
input_player1_select_btn = 10
input_player1_start_btn = 11
input_player1_up_btn = h0up
input_player1_x_btn = 3
input_player1_y_btn = 4
input_recording_toggle_btn = 14
input_reset_btn = 0
input_rewind_btn = h0left
input_save_state_btn = 4
input_screenshot_btn = 6
input_shader_next_axis = -4
input_shader_prev_axis = -5
input_state_slot_decrease_btn = h0down
input_state_slot_increase_btn = h0up
joypad_autoconfig_dir = /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/inputs/
libretro_log_level = 0
log_verbosity = false
menu_driver = ozone
menu_show_restart_retroarch = false
menu_swap_ok_cancel_buttons = true
network_cmd_enable = true
quit_press_twice = false
recording_config_directory = /recalbox/share/screenshots/
recording_output_directory = /recalbox/share/screenshots/
rewind_buffer_size = 10
rewind_enable = true
rewind_granularity = 2
rgui_extended_ascii = true
rgui_show_start_screen = false
save_file_compression = true
savefile_directory = /recalbox/share/saves/atari2600
savestate_auto_load = false
savestate_auto_save = false
savestate_directory = /recalbox/share/saves/atari2600
savestate_file_compression = true
screenshot_directory = /recalbox/share/screenshots/
system_directory = /recalbox/share/bios/
video_aspect_ratio_auto = true
video_font_path = /usr/share/fonts/truetype/ubuntu_condensed.ttf
video_fullscreen = true
video_gpu_screenshot = true
video_scale_integer = false
video_shader_dir = /recalbox/share/shaders/
video_shader_enable = false
video_smooth = true
video_threaded = false
-
actually it's not working in retroarch or the emulators like nes and mame. i just copied over 1 rom for nes and 1 for mame to test.. and the controller works fine in ES but once i start a game nothing is working ? i can't even escape key on keyboard i have to pull the power plug and power back on to get back into ES . i must be missing something here but can't seem to fig it out.. also i have Input P1 set to "#0 GAMESIR-G3S" in controller settings.. i also tried making L1 key my hotkey instead of select. still not working i can't even bring up retroarch using hotkey-B , again the hotkey is not working.
-
so still not working, So i reimaged again, this time i was able to take a 8bitdo snes 30 controller from my pi4 and BT link it to the pi 3 recalbox, and it works fine. i'm able to use hotkey ! So then i added my gamesir 3Gs mapped all it's keys same as before. reboot the pi3 , only turned on the Gamesir 3Gs and was able to start a game but the hotkey would not work ! i couldn't exit game nothing.. so i rebooted the pi 3, again using only gamesir controller and this time before starting a game went into controller settings and specifically set input P1 to "#0 GAMESIR-G3S" and started a game still unable to exit with hotkey and start.. again my hotkey is select key!! this is so frustrating. i only want to have the Gamesir 3Gs linked and working with the pi3
-
Zing
@thanosazlin I don't know what it might be, but, have you tried to manually configure it within Retroarch?