Recalbox overscan only work on menu

Hello. I'm having an issue with my screen, I bought one 9 inch screen at aliexpress and it always have an black column on screen. Already tried to install another S.O. but with the same problem. If I invert screen the black column goes to the other side, so the screen is actualy all funcional. I will really appreciate a help about it.

Already used the command tvservice -s and have the HDMI CEA 17, 720x576 50hz config

Already used overscan at /boot/config.txt, but the overscan only works when I'm at terminal, not at the emulation program.

Please help me, I made this arcade just to fit the screen and be a portable one. Don't know what else to do. Thank you everyone

Here is the image of how is the screen

https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ang2o6QvFedQlW1vcq6zpn_EQ02T?e=0PtJ3t