Recalbox overscan only work on menu
dragonmaker last edited by
Hello. I'm having an issue with my screen, I bought one 9 inch screen at aliexpress and it always have an black column on screen. Already tried to install another S.O. but with the same problem. If I invert screen the black column goes to the other side, so the screen is actualy all funcional. I will really appreciate a help about it.
Already used the command tvservice -s and have the HDMI CEA 17, 720x576 50hz config
Already used overscan at /boot/config.txt, but the overscan only works when I'm at terminal, not at the emulation program.
Please help me, I made this arcade just to fit the screen and be a portable one. Don't know what else to do. Thank you everyone
Here is the image of how is the screen
https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ang2o6QvFedQlW1vcq6zpn_EQ02T?e=0PtJ3t
Zing
@dragonmaker What is your version of Recalbox (say the version number, do not say "the latest")?
What is your hardware?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet?
dragonmaker last edited by
Hello @Zing, my Recalbox version is 6.1-Dragonblaze, the hardware is a Raspberry Pi 3B+ and itis a ready-made image I downloaded, but already tried a fresh recalbox, linux and other S.O. images and the error persists.
Zing
@dragonmaker the Forum does not support ready-made images from the internet, as they are illegal and it is practically impossible to find out what has been modified. In addition, the Forum also does not support outdated versions. So, if you want support, do a clean, unmodified installation of the latest official version.