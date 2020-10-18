PS4 controller not automatic pairing after boot
danilovertuan last edited by
Hey guys! I need your help, I can pair and play with my PS4 controller but, after rebooting the system I press the PS button and my controller, but it is not pairing automatic. Can you help me? What should I do?
Zing
@danilovertuan What is your version of Recalbox (say the version number, do not say "the latest")?
What is your hardware?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet?