  5. PS4 controller not automatic pairing after boot

  • danilovertuan

    Hey guys! I need your help, I can pair and play with my PS4 controller but, after rebooting the system I press the PS button and my controller, but it is not pairing automatic. Can you help me? What should I do?

  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @danilovertuan What is your version of Recalbox (say the version number, do not say "the latest")?
    What is your hardware?
    Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet?

