Recalbox 7.0.1 errors
Deymos
I updated to 7.0.1 and i saw some errors:
Shader errors. (Hotkey + left , i found 3-4 shaders with error)
Mupen64 emulator does not work (the one that comes by default). For example, Mario 64 only opens with libretro.
The scrapper is fatal. Not run
Thank you to your hard work.
acris
Hello @Deymos
more information please , raspberry ? odroid ?
screenscraper problem please read this information : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21801/2020-10-15-screenscraper-information
Deymos
Im using raspberry 3B +