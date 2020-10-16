  1. Home
  5. Arcade1up Dpad + n64/psp/psx no go

  • Linophryne

    I modded my street fighter cab to have a pi4. When I do a fresh image install n64/psp work and i can control the characters with the joystick. but i am not able to exit the game as no hotkey is set. When i run through the controller conf and map the buttons and set my hotkey i break character movement with those emulators. Other Emulators (snes/mame ect ) seem to work fine. Anything that uses analog sticks mess up. I am somewhat new to recalbox, figured out most everything, this isseu has me a bit baffled and cant seem to find much info on search.

    This happens to be my first post. Love the o/s.

    Thanks

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello
    you need gamepad for theses emulators.
    your bartop does not have enough buttons for this type of console.

    Somes bugs fixe tonight
    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21798/recalbox-7-0-1-on-rails

