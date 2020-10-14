  1. Home
7.0.1 Img File

  • tdelios

    Do I need to install 7.0 first and then go through the upgrade to 7.0.1 afterward or has a 7.0.1 IMG file been created?

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    @tdelios said in 7.0.1 Img File:

    need to install 7.0 first and then go through the upgrade to 7.0.1 afterward or has a 7.0.1 IMG file been created?

    Hello

    1. Online Upgrade
      No, a popup message appears to start the update or by going to the emulationstation menu system options> update

    or

    1. Offline Upgrade
      you download image.xz and you upload in /boot/update folder.

    or

    1. Fresh install possible too
      You download image.xz , unzipp > flash with etcher and install

    Enjoy !

    Sorry for my poor english.

