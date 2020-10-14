7.0.1 Img File
-
tdelios last edited by
Do I need to install 7.0 first and then go through the upgrade to 7.0.1 afterward or has a 7.0.1 IMG file been created?
-
acris
@tdelios said in 7.0.1 Img File:
need to install 7.0 first and then go through the upgrade to 7.0.1 afterward or has a 7.0.1 IMG file been created?
Hello
- Online Upgrade
No, a popup message appears to start the update or by going to the emulationstation menu system options> update
or
- Offline Upgrade
you download image.xz and you upload in
/boot/updatefolder.
or
- Fresh install possible too
You download image.xz , unzipp > flash with etcher and install
Enjoy !
Sorry for my poor english.
- Online Upgrade