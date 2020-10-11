  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Moonlight won't get list of games

Moonlight won't get list of games

  • djib

    Hello,

    I am trying to setup Moonlight. I use Sunshine as a client as I don't have an Nvidia card.

    My setup works fine with Moonlight on Android with no tweaking.

    On Recalbox, I can pair my computer but can't get the list of games:

    # ./Moonlight.sh init 192.168.0.1
IP mode
curl: (52) Empty reply from server
sed: /tmp/192.168.0.1-applist.xml: No such file or directory
ERROR parseAppList() : couldn't find /tmp/192.168.0.1-applist.xml

    Do you have any idea what might cause the issue?

    0
moonlight 138 wont 56 list 24
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

325
Online

79.5k
Users

20.8k
Topics

151.8k
Posts