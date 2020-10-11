Moonlight won't get list of games

Hello,

I am trying to setup Moonlight. I use Sunshine as a client as I don't have an Nvidia card.

My setup works fine with Moonlight on Android with no tweaking.

On Recalbox, I can pair my computer but can't get the list of games:

# ./Moonlight.sh init 192.168.0.1 IP mode curl: (52) Empty reply from server sed: /tmp/192.168.0.1-applist.xml: No such file or directory ERROR parseAppList() : couldn't find /tmp/192.168.0.1-applist.xml

Do you have any idea what might cause the issue?