  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Your recalbox
  4. GPI case mod

GPI case mod

  • lackyluuk
    Translation Master

    Hi all,
    I would like to share my GPI case mod which I have finished this weekend.
    All of the modding ideas came not from my side. All the credits go to this indian guy on Youtube who actually modded his GPI case(s) in a very cool way 🙂 --> Just search for it on Youtube.

    On my side I have decided to change the controls to match the SNES and replace the shoulder buttons to be more practical. Actually the most practical thing is the 4000 mAh LiPo battery / USB charger mod which gives it real added value 👍

    I placed the charger in a way that you still can see the charging leds (red = charging, blue = charged) when the cartridge is not plugged. Here some inpiration (Sorry for the bad mechanical work, i have two left hands sometimes 🙂 ).

    IMG_20201010_131745.jpg

    IMG_20201010_131731.jpg

    IMG_20201010_131648.jpg

    IMG_20201010_131625.jpg

    0
case 125 gpi 84 mod 10
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

324
Online

79.5k
Users

20.8k
Topics

151.8k
Posts