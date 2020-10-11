How do I setup my BT game controller for MAME/Arcade ?
i was able to setup my controllers and get them working with all my other emulators like nes, snes, mega drive, atari... but for mame/arcade games where do i go do this ? i even started an arcade game rom and tried to use the keyboard to bring up some menu after it started the game ? no luck and there is not much documentation i'm finding about Recalbox setting up game controllers for Mame/Arcade.. any help appreciated . thx