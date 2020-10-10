Internal scrapper can´t view arcade systems
RetroVadus last edited by
Set the next conditions for virtual systems:
"Arcade virtual system" = on
"Hide original systems" = on
Now if you enter to the internal scrapper for choose the system what you want to scrap, Arcade, Mame and Fbneo are not listed.
acris
acris
You need to srap peach system before enable virtual system arcade.