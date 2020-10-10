  1. Home
  5. Internal scrapper can´t view arcade systems

  • RetroVadus

    Set the next conditions for virtual systems:
    "Arcade virtual system" = on
    "Hide original systems" = on

    Now if you enter to the internal scrapper for choose the system what you want to scrap, Arcade, Mame and Fbneo are not listed.

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    You need to srap peach system before enable virtual system arcade.

