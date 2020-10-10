How can i view game manuals from EmulationStation in Recalbox ?

I tested scrapping some games and checked the box for game manuals. i see the game manuals in ...\media\manuals for the game system i scrapped if i open the smb share in windows :). but i was hoping there was some option in ES to pop open the game manual PDFs ?

i looked around all the possible menu items could not see it, i googled around and not finding much on the subject.. my guess is that you just have to read the manuals from your PC via the SMB share to the roms folder and not be able to do it from Recalbox/ES ?