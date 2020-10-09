how to remove Retroarch menu?
Anthony Key last edited by
Is there any way to remove that menu, what happens is that I want to run an arcade with coin acceptor, but the problem is that I need to remove the retroarch or the button shortcuts to avoid saving and loading games, v and something in the FAQ , but the page that was no longer there.
Zing
@Anthony-Key As far as I know, it is not possible to remove the retroarch menu, what you can do is to configure in the mapping of the shortcut keys, some combination different from the standard to open the retroarch menu.
I think the tutorial you are referring to is this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/gpio/connect-a-comparative-coin-mechanism-to-a-raspberry-pi-all-versions