  1. Home
  2. Other languages
  3. Français
  4. Media-center/Dualboot
  5. Kodi on XU4 doesn't start

Kodi on XU4 doesn't start

  • Garuche

    Bonjour,

    Sous RB 7.0 (aussi avec RB 6.1.1) avec une XU4, quand je lance KODI à partir du menu ou via Y, un écran noir apparaît puis quelques secondes plus tard, je reviens sur le menu principale.

    Il semble qu'un merge a été fait autour de ce sujet sur l'issues #1280 https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1208 mais je ne sais pas à quelle version il a été intégré.

    Merci pour votre aide et surtout pour cette pépite qu'est RB !!

    0 Garuche 1 Reply
  • Garuche

    C'est le même phénomène sur RPI 3B+ si on configure RB en Français et clavier FR avec KODI en français avec clavier/zone FR.
    Le problème disparaît si RB est en English avec clavier US.

    0
  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Bonjour @Garuche
    merci pour ton retour, nous allons regardé le soucis.

    0
  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Bonsoir @Garuche

    J'ai aussi un XU4 en clavier et langue FR et je n'ai pas le soucis pour démarrer Kodi.
    As-tu des joysticks branchés ou connectés en BT au moment où tu lances Kodi?

    David

    0
  • Garuche

    @acris, si il y a besoin de plus d'info sur la config n'hésites pas.

    @davidb2111
    Sur la XU4, j'ai uniquement 3 manettes filaires branchés dessus :

    • 2 super-nes
    • 1 THE G-LAB K-PAD THORIUM

    Sur RPI-3B+, j'ai les 2 super-nes

    Jamais aucun clavier n'a été branché sur les 2 cartes.

    Aucune modifications des fichiers à la main, uniquement via les menus de config des cartes.

    merci.

    0
  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Bonsoir @Garuche

    Pourrais-tu envoyer le log qui se trouve dans SHARE/system/.emulationstation/es_log.txt après avoir essayé de lancer kodi?

    David

    0
  • Garuche

    eslog XU4 avec 1 manette snes uniquement => Avec RB Fr pas de soucis pour lancer KODI en Fr

    [2000/01/01 01:01:39.231] (INFO ) : Settings instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.240] (INFO ) : RecalboxConf instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.240] (INFO ) : NotificationManager instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.249] (INFO ) : EmulationStation - v 7.0-Reloaded, built Oct  2 2020 - 11:42:23
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.250] (WARN!) : Locale: /usr/bin/locale/lang/fr_FR/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.250] (WARN!) : Locale: /usr/bin/locale/lang/fr/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.250] (WARN!) : Locale: /usr/share/locale/fr_FR/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.250] (INFO ) : Locale: Using /usr/share/locale/fr/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.253] (INFO ) : AudioController instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.253] (INFO ) : AlsaController instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.262] (INFO ) : Default alsa output selected. Removing .asoundrc & AUDIOENV
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.262] (ERROR) : [MQTT] Sending messageConnexion to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation failed (send) !
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.263] (INFO ) : Creating surface...
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.408] (INFO ) : Created window successfully.
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.425] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync'
[2000/01/01 01:01:39.425] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated.
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.106] (INFO ) : ViewController instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.432] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions...
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.432] (INFO ) :  ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.435] (INFO ) : Loaded 11 configuration entries for device Keyboard
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (INFO ) : Autoconfiguration from 030000001008000001e5000010010000,NEXT SNES Controller,a:b2,b:b1,back:b8,dpdown:+a1,dpleft:-a0,dpright:+a0,dpup:-a1,leftshoulder:b4,rightshoulder:b6,start:b9,x:b3,y:b0,
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign b to Button 2 (Code: 290)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign a to Button 1 (Code: 289)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign select to Button 8 (Code: 296)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (ERROR) : Error parsing mapping: dpdown:+a1
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (ERROR) : Error parsing mapping: dpleft:-a0
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (ERROR) : Error parsing mapping: dpright:+a0
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (ERROR) : Error parsing mapping: dpup:-a1
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.774] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign l1 to Button 4 (Code: 292)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.775] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign r1 to Button 6 (Code: 294)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.775] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign start to Button 9 (Code: 297)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.775] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign y to Button 3 (Code: 291)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.775] (INFO ) : Auto-Assign x to Button 0 (Code: 288)
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.775] (INFO ) : Not hotkey button guessed. Using SELECT as Hotkey
[2000/01/01 01:01:40.781] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 0, Device Index: 0, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
[2000/01/01 01:01:41.206] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized
[2000/01/01 01:01:41.262] (WARN!) : /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg file does not exist!
[2000/01/01 01:01:41.263] (INFO ) : Loading system config files /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg...
[2000/01/01 01:01:41.268] (ERROR) : Core vice_xcbm5x0 cannot be added to emulator libretro
[2000/01/01 01:01:41.286] (INFO ) : Creating & populating system: Nintendo Entertainment System

    Chargement des jeux que je coupe car me semble inutile

    [2000/01/01 01:01:42.295] (WARN!) : Add games from rickdangerous into Ports
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.296] (WARN!) : Add games from wolfenstein3d into Ports
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.302] (INFO ) : creating Ports
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.305] (ERROR) : Can´t watch Path! Path does not exist. Path: gamelist.xml
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.305] (ERROR) : Can´t watch Path! Path does not exist. Path: gamelist.xml
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.306] (INFO ) : ScraperFactory instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.307] (INFO ) : VideoEngine instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.401] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!
[2000/01/01 01:01:42.908] (INFO ) : BiosManager instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:01:47.307] (INFO ) : CommandThread started
[2000/01/01 01:01:47.307] (INFO ) : NetPlayThread started
[2000/01/01 01:01:49.965] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!
[2000/01/01 01:01:52.841] (INFO ) : Attempting to launch kodi...
[2000/01/01 01:01:52.841] (INFO ) : Shutting down SDL AUDIO
[2000/01/01 01:01:53.033] (INFO ) : Set usb gamepad            for player 0 (default)
[2000/01/01 01:01:53.033] (INFO ) : Configure emulators command :  -p1index 0 -p1guid 030000001008000001e5000010010000 -p1name "usb gamepad           " -p1nbaxes 2 -p1nbhats 0 -p1nbbuttons 10 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.511] (INFO ) : Creating surface...
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.632] (INFO ) : Created window successfully.
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.635] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync'
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.635] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated.
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.635] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions...
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.635] (INFO ) :  ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.913] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2020/10/10 22:48:45.913] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 1, Device Index: 0, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
[2020/10/10 22:48:46.587] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized
[2020/10/10 22:48:46.587] (INFO ) : Reinitialize because of joystick added/removed.
[2020/10/10 22:48:46.913] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2020/10/10 22:48:46.913] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 2, Device Index: 0, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
    0
  • Garuche

    eslog XU4 avec 1 manette snes et la manette THE G-LAB K-PAD THORIUM => Avec RB Fr KODI en Fr ne se lance pas

    [2000/01/01 01:11:37.335] (INFO ) : Settings instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.343] (INFO ) : RecalboxConf instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.343] (INFO ) : NotificationManager instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.350] (INFO ) : EmulationStation - v 7.0-Reloaded, built Oct  2 2020 - 11:42:23
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.351] (WARN!) : Locale: /usr/bin/locale/lang/fr_FR/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.351] (WARN!) : Locale: /usr/bin/locale/lang/fr/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.351] (WARN!) : Locale: /usr/share/locale/fr_FR/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.351] (INFO ) : Locale: Using /usr/share/locale/fr/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.354] (INFO ) : AudioController instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.354] (INFO ) : AlsaController instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.362] (INFO ) : Default alsa output selected. Removing .asoundrc & AUDIOENV
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.363] (ERROR) : [MQTT] Sending messageConnexion to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation failed (send) !
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.363] (INFO ) : Creating surface...
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.501] (INFO ) : Created window successfully.
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.514] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync'
[2000/01/01 01:11:37.514] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated.
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.194] (INFO ) : ViewController instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.526] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions...
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.526] (INFO ) :  ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.528] (INFO ) : Loaded 11 configuration entries for device Keyboard
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.922] (INFO ) : Loaded 21 configuration entries for device Xbox 360 Controller
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.922] (WARN!) : Added joystick Xbox 360 Controller (GUID: 030000005e0400008e02000010010000, Instance ID: 0, Device Index: 0, Axis: 6, Hats: 1, Buttons: 11)
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.981] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2000/01/01 01:11:38.981] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 1, Device Index: 1, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
[2000/01/01 01:11:39.401] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized
[2000/01/01 01:11:39.466] (WARN!) : /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg file does not exist!
[2000/01/01 01:11:39.466] (INFO ) : Loading system config files /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg...
[2000/01/01 01:11:39.471] (ERROR) : Core vice_xcbm5x0 cannot be added to emulator libretro
[2000/01/01 01:11:39.490] (INFO ) : Creating & populating system: Nintendo Entertainment System
[2000/01/01 01:11:39.490] (INFO ) : Nintendo Entertainment System: Searching games/roms in /recalbox/share/roms/nes...

    Chargement des jeux que je coupe car me semble inutile

    [2000/01/01 01:11:40.473] (WARN!) : Add games from rickdangerous into Ports
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.473] (WARN!) : Add games from wolfenstein3d into Ports
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.479] (INFO ) : creating Ports
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.481] (ERROR) : Can´t watch Path! Path does not exist. Path: gamelist.xml
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.482] (ERROR) : Can´t watch Path! Path does not exist. Path: gamelist.xml
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.483] (INFO ) : ScraperFactory instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.483] (INFO ) : VideoEngine instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:40.577] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!
[2000/01/01 01:11:41.085] (INFO ) : BiosManager instance created.
[2000/01/01 01:11:45.483] (INFO ) : CommandThread started
[2000/01/01 01:11:45.484] (INFO ) : NetPlayThread started

    Là je passe ma manette de X-input à D-input (selection à chaque mise sous tension de la manette car via une touche de la manette que l'on maintient enfoncé 5sec)

    [2020/10/10 22:55:46.329] (INFO ) : Reinitialize because of joystick added/removed.
[2020/10/10 22:55:46.689] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2020/10/10 22:55:46.689] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 2, Device Index: 0, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
[2020/10/10 22:55:48.028] (INFO ) : Reinitialize because of joystick added/removed.
[2020/10/10 22:55:48.538] (INFO ) : Loaded 19 configuration entries for device SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad
[2020/10/10 22:55:48.538] (WARN!) : Added joystick SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad (GUID: 03000000632500007505000010010000, Instance ID: 4, Device Index: 0, Axis: 4, Hats: 1, Buttons: 13)
[2020/10/10 22:55:48.597] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2020/10/10 22:55:48.597] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 5, Device Index: 1, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
[2020/10/10 22:55:55.913] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!
[2020/10/10 22:55:58.611] (INFO ) : Attempting to launch kodi...
[2020/10/10 22:55:58.611] (INFO ) : Shutting down SDL AUDIO
[2020/10/10 22:55:58.785] (INFO ) : Set SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad for player 0 (default)
[2020/10/10 22:55:58.786] (INFO ) : Set usb gamepad            for player 1 (default)
[2020/10/10 22:55:58.786] (INFO ) : Configure emulators command :  -p1index 0 -p1guid 03000000632500007505000010010000 -p1name "SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad" -p1nbaxes 4 -p1nbhats 1 -p1nbbuttons 13 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 -p2index 1 -p2guid 030000001008000001e5000010010000 -p2name "usb gamepad           " -p2nbaxes 2 -p2nbhats 0 -p2nbbuttons 10 -p2devicepath /dev/input/event2
[2020/10/10 22:55:59.519] (INFO ) : Creating surface...
[2020/10/10 22:55:59.641] (INFO ) : Created window successfully.
[2020/10/10 22:55:59.645] (INFO ) : Activating vertical sync'
[2020/10/10 22:55:59.645] (INFO ) : Normal VSync' activated.
[2020/10/10 22:55:59.645] (INFO ) : Checking available OpenGL extensions...
[2020/10/10 22:55:59.645] (INFO ) :  ARB_texture_non_power_of_two: MISSING
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.113] (INFO ) : Loaded 19 configuration entries for device SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.113] (WARN!) : Added joystick SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad (GUID: 03000000632500007505000010010000, Instance ID: 6, Device Index: 0, Axis: 4, Hats: 1, Buttons: 13)
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.173] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.173] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 7, Device Index: 1, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.955] (INFO ) : SDL AUDIO Initialized
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.955] (WARN!) : Shutdown terminated with non-zero result!
[2020/10/10 22:56:00.955] (INFO ) : Reinitialize because of joystick added/removed.
[2020/10/10 22:56:01.518] (INFO ) : Loaded 19 configuration entries for device SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad
[2020/10/10 22:56:01.518] (WARN!) : Added joystick SHANWAN PS3/PC Gamepad (GUID: 03000000632500007505000010010000, Instance ID: 8, Device Index: 0, Axis: 4, Hats: 1, Buttons: 13)
[2020/10/10 22:56:01.577] (INFO ) : Loaded 8 configuration entries for device usb gamepad           
[2020/10/10 22:56:01.577] (WARN!) : Added joystick usb gamepad            (GUID: 030000001008000001e5000010010000, Instance ID: 9, Device Index: 1, Axis: 2, Hats: 0, Buttons: 10)

    KODI ne s'est pas lancer est je suis retourner sur l'écran de RB comme si de rien n'était.

    0
  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Attention le mode D-input est recommandé sur recalbox en fait c est le mode a utilisé.

    0
  • Garuche

    @acris, je n'arrive plus à reproduire le marche/marche pas sous RPI avec juste THE G-LAB K-PAD THORIUM car même chose que sur XU4 => PAs de démarage de KODI

    0
  • Garuche

    @acris Je passe en D-input dès que RB est chargé et puis je n'y touche plus sinon je ne peux pas naviguer

    0
kodi 476 xu4 200
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

388
Online

79.5k
Users

20.7k
Topics

151.6k
Posts