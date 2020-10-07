network share gone + error code 28, filesystem integrity check should be run

Just did a fresh install of Recalbox 7, I'm using a rpi3 with 128gb sd card, I was able to copy most roms normally to the sd card through the network share.

However not able to see the Recalbox network share anymore + tried to access some folders with WinSCP and they are corrupt.

I'm not even able to delete them.

I always get the error for these folders / files :

The file is corrupt; an filesystem integrity check should be run.

Error code: 28

Error message from server (en): Input/output error

How can this be fixed ?