Dreamcast Bios not seen (but present)
Full conversation with images here
basically ES does not see the dc_flash.bin file in the bios/dc/ folder even though its there. Should not even matter if the MD5 is correct, it should at least see the file.
I am guessing this is because something is looking in the wrong place (perhaps its looking for DC instead of dc) But that may not be the case. I do not know.
for ES dc_flash.bin is not like DC_FLASH.BIN or dc_flash.BIN or DC_FLACH.bin
@lecureuil38 I have the file name correct, please see images (link to discord)
@Zaphod : if both files are present in \bios\dc\ and \bios, you can check by pressing start key