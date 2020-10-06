[RB7.0] Default controller not changed
Recalbox 7 do not save the configuration on change default controller. I want to remove the default controller (GPIO) to default from the emulationestation menu, but the option is NOT saved on change.
As workaround; It is possible, stopping emulationestation, edit the file es_settings.cfg and change the lines to default.
<string name="INPUT P1NAME" value="DEFAULT" />
<string name="INPUT P1GUID" value="" />
Tested on raspberry pi 4b (4GB) with recalbox 7.0
@RetroVadus I don't have Rpi4 and I can't test this situation, but I saw that you opened several topics, one for each problem you encountered.
Due to the high demand and low staff, it is difficult to answer everyone here.
If possible, I suggest you join the Discord support channel:
https://discord.gg/NbQFbGM