  5. [RB7.0] Default controller not changed

  • RetroVadus

    Recalbox 7 do not save the configuration on change default controller. I want to remove the default controller (GPIO) to default from the emulationestation menu, but the option is NOT saved on change.

    As workaround; It is possible, stopping emulationestation, edit the file es_settings.cfg and change the lines to default.
    <string name="INPUT P1NAME" value="DEFAULT" />
    <string name="INPUT P1GUID" value="" />

    Tested on raspberry pi 4b (4GB) with recalbox 7.0

  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @RetroVadus I don't have Rpi4 and I can't test this situation, but I saw that you opened several topics, one for each problem you encountered.
    Due to the high demand and low staff, it is difficult to answer everyone here.
    If possible, I suggest you join the Discord support channel:
    https://discord.gg/NbQFbGM


 



