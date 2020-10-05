  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. GamePad/GPIO/USB encoder
  5. Pi 4 - PS4 controller unpaired after restart

Pi 4 - PS4 controller unpaired after restart

  • twistedd85

    After any restart it's as if the controller was never paired. I turn the controller on and it flashes white a few times, holds on white for a couple seconds, then turns off. I have to plug in the keyboard and add it again. Until it reboots it's fine, but for some reason it just won't remember it.

    This is using the Pi's built in bluetooth, wifi networking is disabled.

    Anyone else having this trouble?

    Edit: Disconnected the controller via holding the PS button and tried to reconnect, same thing. Flashes, holds, then quits and turns off.

    0
ps4 95 restart 13 unpaired 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

402
Online

79.5k
Users

20.7k
Topics

151.6k
Posts