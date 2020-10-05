Pi 4 - PS4 controller unpaired after restart

After any restart it's as if the controller was never paired. I turn the controller on and it flashes white a few times, holds on white for a couple seconds, then turns off. I have to plug in the keyboard and add it again. Until it reboots it's fine, but for some reason it just won't remember it.

This is using the Pi's built in bluetooth, wifi networking is disabled.

Anyone else having this trouble?

Edit: Disconnected the controller via holding the PS button and tried to reconnect, same thing. Flashes, holds, then quits and turns off.