per game .ini for Mame ROMs
sroach
Hello,
is there a way to specify a ini on a per game basis for mame ROMs?
Looking to specify a 4-way control .ini for a few Mame games like pacman, dkong, dig dug.
I know the PC version of Mame allows you to do this.
Thanks
Zing
@sroach See if one of these links helps you:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/configuration-des-boutons-personnalises-1/comment-personnaliser-mapping-manette
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/configuration-des-boutons-personnalises-1/creer-une-configuration-custom-par-emulateur
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/utilisateur-avance/configurations/surcharge-de-configuration