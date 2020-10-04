  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Recalbox 7 brightness control Laptop x64/86

Recalbox 7 brightness control Laptop x64/86

  • terri123

    Hello,
    Is it possible to bind the normal monitor brightness key (fn + F9) to work as brightness up and (fn + F10) brightness down)?

    The button (fn+f1) for mute is working
    The button (fn+f2) for volume down is working
    The button (fn+f3) for volume down is working

    Thanks for your nice work on Recalbox.

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @terri123 If the other function buttons are working, this one should work too.
    Unfortunately, if it doesn't work, I believe that nothing can be done, it would require a very specific customization job for each type of different hardware, which, as the team is small, is not viable.

    1 terri123 1 Reply
  • terri123

    @Zing

    Ok thank you for the Answer.

    0
recalbox 2837 control 55 laptop 20 brightness 2 x6486 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

402
Online

79.5k
Users

20.7k
Topics

151.6k
Posts