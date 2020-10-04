Recalbox 7 brightness control Laptop x64/86
-
terri123 last edited by
Hello,
Is it possible to bind the normal monitor brightness key (fn + F9) to work as brightness up and (fn + F10) brightness down)?
The button (fn+f1) for mute is working
The button (fn+f2) for volume down is working
The button (fn+f3) for volume down is working
Thanks for your nice work on Recalbox.
-
Zing
@terri123 If the other function buttons are working, this one should work too.
Unfortunately, if it doesn't work, I believe that nothing can be done, it would require a very specific customization job for each type of different hardware, which, as the team is small, is not viable.
-
terri123 last edited by
Ok thank you for the Answer.