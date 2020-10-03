MD5 BIOS check (Recalbox GUI/Recalbox WEB) problem

I'm updating my bios set to complete Recalbox BIOS.

I'm using the new menu option to validate the bios files comparing MD5. But there are some differences between GUI and WEB. For example:

I have SCPH1001.BIN

The MD5 of my file is dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d

Recalbox GUI needs dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d

MD5 are equals then, ROM file is OK.

But in web manager, required MD5 is:

924e392ed05558ffdb115408c263dccf, then, according to web manager, ROM file is not OK.

¿Who's right, Recalbox WEB, or GUI?

And some bios files that appear in Web and doesn't appear in GUI (and I show all bios files in GUI, not only related with my roms)