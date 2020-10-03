[RECALBOX 7] missing libretro/pcsx_rearmed bios for PSX games

Hi all,

I had this error message this morning when I tried my psx games, related to missing libretro/pcsx_rearmed bios.

It also tells that there might be a problem with the md5 checksum and I confirm it is related.

Here is what I did to solve it :

get all missing bios for psx : the list is available in the bios menu / section psx (you can use a pack like BIOS_Recalbox_4.1_18.02.09)

add the missing bios to the \RECALBOX\share\bios\ folder : SCPH1001.BIN, SCPH7001.BIN, scph5502.bin, SCPH1002.BIN, SCPH7002.BIN, SCPH101.BIN)

Install Putty tool

run this ms-dos commands, to make recalbox's config files writable :

cd C:\Program Files\PuTTY

plink RECALBOX -l root -pw recalboxroot mount -o remount, rw /

connect to your recalbox using ssh/putty :

create a session with hostname "root@recalbox"

open the bios config file :

nano /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/es_bios.xml

look for the system playstation :

ctrl+w , type psx, enter

in the section psx, replace md5 value of bios "scph1001.bin", (dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d) with this value : "924e392ed05558ffdb115408c263dccf"

this is the correct md5 value for the bios file

save the file (ctrl+x, yes)

reboot recalbox

check that in the bios menu that psx bios are all valid

run your favorite game

If some games still cannot be lauched, like me you can :

add bios "dtl-h1001.bin"

add the bios in the es_bios.xml file, in the "psx section", like this :

<bios path="dtl-h1001.bin" md5="dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d" core="pcsx_rearmed" note="Recommended for better compatibility." />

Hope this helps!