No Sound thru P2 conector Recalbox 7.0
I've made a fresh install to use recalbox 7.0.
I can get sound thru HDMI but via P2 conector there are no sound at all.
Using another card w/ version 6.1 i can get sound from P2.
Does anyone know how to fix this???
@DJC Hi,
I imagine you use a RPi4 board ?
I have image + sound with the 1st miniHDMI connector, not the second one.
Sorry, forgot to mention, It's a Pi3b+.
@DJC what you are calling P2 connector is the jack sound output ?
Did you change the sound output using the sound menu in EmulationStation ?
ian57
@DJC that's strange because :
P1 is GPIO
P2 is the JTAG header for the BCM2835 (the Broadcom SoC), and is thus also of no use for us mere mortals, its only used during the production of the board. Probably to program the serial code, and the MAC address I dare to guess.
P3 is,a similar JTAG header, but it is (only) for the LAN9512 LAN/USB-HUB chip, and there is no need to use it during production, only when debugging a device.
A picture please
Guys let me explain it better.
I can't get sound thru the jack sound output, if I change via menu it doesn't work, the same occur if I change via web manager, if I edit recalbox.conf and put jack, save the file and reboot I have sound, but after another reboot the sound is gone.
So i checked the recalbox.conf again and the line audio.device=jack change automatically to audio.device=Default output that's why the sound don't work.
Apparently choose headphone via menu or webmanager doesn't work, searching here it was told to me that headphone isn't a valid option, So it doesn't work.
The question is if there is a workaround or an update is necessary to fix this.
ian57
@DJC lots of people have this problem, seems to be a bug, but strange that is does not appears during tests ...
davidb2111
Looks like you hit the bug...
It will be prioritized for the next update I think
I have the same problem with Recalbox 7 and Pi3b+ , no audio using jack only hdmi audio (jack working on 6.1).
@TalosIV it's a known bug, a fix will be released soon.