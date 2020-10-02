Recalbox 7.0 Reloaded
acris
Bonjour à tous,
recalbox 7.0 est disponible depuis 02.10.2020 à 22h00.
Recalbox 7.0 est compatible avec la raspberry pi 4 , nous conseillons pour le retrogaming la version 2 Go.
vous trouverez les différentes versions pour les cartes odroid, raspberry, et PC vers ce nouveau lien de téléchargement :
Version 7.0
News
New compatible board: Raspberry Pi4
Recalbox system is now a firmware, more robust than ever:
Automatic recovery after 3 boots failure (reset to factory settings)
Brand new update system, easier and faster
Share partition is created in exfat on fresh install. Access your share partition from your Windows PC!
Add BIOS Window in EmulationStation to list missing/incorrect Bios:
Add new BIOS XML list aware of mandatory/optionnal bios and multiple working Bios signatures.
Add sorting options: Publisher and system-name for all virtual systems **
Add 3 new virtual systems: All-games, Last-Played and Multiplayers **
Add virtual systems per genre (RPG, Shoot'em up, Pinballs, ...) */
Add Region highligting in gamelist (highlight games from your favorite region) **
Add Adult game filtering in EmulationStation **
Add laptop switch to external screen (x86/x64)
Add EmulationStation event-driven user scripts
Add Search feature (with a brand new Arcade-style virtual keyboard!)
Add Pad-To-Keyboard driver. Play keyboard computer games with your pad!
Add License menu
Add support for nVidia proprietary drivers version 390 and 440 (x86/x64)
Add Arcade virtual system in EmulationStation
Add automatic detection & management of RetroFlag's NESPi4 case
Add animation while creating/populating SHARE partition
Add BIOS check before running a game.
Add Screenshot from the Webmanager for Xu4 and x86/x64.
Add new Netplay-able systems: Atari2600, PCEngine CD, PC-FX, Family Disc System, TIC-80, Sega CD & Mr.Boom
Add new systems:
Add Nintendo 64DD platform
Add OpenBOR (Beat'em up engine)
Add Solarus (RPG engine)
Add EasyRPG (RPG engine, using libretro-easyrpg, compatible w/ RPG Maker 2000 & 2003)
Add naomigd system for your NAOMI GD-ROM games
Add Amiga CD32 on x86/x64 (w/ libretro-puae core)
Add Naomi on Pi3 (w/ libretro-flycast)
Add new emulators/cores:
Add libretro's pcsx_rearmed on pc too
Add libretro's mupen64plus-nx, an improved n64/64dd emulator (rpi only for now)
Add libetro's Mesen, accurate NES & FDS emulator (rpi4, xu4, x86/x64 only)
Add libetro's Mesen-S, accurate SNES, Satellaview, GB/GBC & Super GameBoy emulator (rpi4, xu4, x86/x64 only)
Add libretro mame for recent mame set
Add libretro-race, an ngp & ngpc emulator focused on performance
Add Libretro-flycast on on rpi3, xu4 and x86
Add PORTS system:
CaveStory moves to ports and is now included, ready to play
Add Mr. Boom (8-player Bomberman clone), ready to play
Prboom (Former DOOM system) moves to ports
Add Quake 1 game engine, ready to play
Add 2048 game, ready to play
Add Dinothawr game, ready to play
Add XRick (Rick Dangerous clone) game, ready to play
Add Flashback game. Requires full game files to be added (read the .txt)
Add Wolfenstein 3D game, ready to play
Add Out Run game. Required arcade rom to be played (read the .txt)
Add support for popular music formats in EmulationStation
MP3 files
High quality FLAC files
OGG OPUS
Amiga Modules (and all derivatives traker formats)
Wave (Raw audio format)
MIDI file (soundfont file required)
More information available in share/music/readme.txt
Add new "networkable" folders in share (overlays, shaders, scripts, screenshots)
Add LOTS of awesome homebrews (more info in related subfolders):
A2600: Arguna (Nathan Tolbert)
A2600: Halo2600 (Ed Fries, former VP of Microsoft XBox division)
A2600: The End 2600 (Rayman_C)
A5200: BeefDrop (Ken Siders)
A7800: Meteor Shower (Robert DeCrescenzo, exclusively licensed to recalbox)
A7800: BonQ (Ken Siders)
Amstrad CPC: UWOL 2 (The MojonTwins)
Amstrad CPC: The Dawn Of Kernel (Juan J. Martinez)
Amstrad CPC: Relentless (Axelay)
Amstrad GX4000: Baba's Palace (Rafael Castillo, John McKlain & Dragon)
Apple II: Mystery House (Ken & Roberta Williams)
Apple II: Lamb Chops (TanRuNomad)
Apple II: Retro Fever (TanRuNomad)
Atari8bits: Crownland (Piotr Wisniewski)
Atari8bits: Ridiculous Reality (Matosimi)
Atari8bits: Time Pilot (Solo & Laoo)
C64: Wolfling (LazyCow)
C64: Transe Sector Ultimate (Richard Richard Bayliss)
C64: Vortex Crystals (Richard Richard Bayliss)
C64: X-Force (Richard Richard Bayliss)
C64: Zap Fight 2 Special Edition (Richard Richard Bayliss)
C64: Rescuing Orc (Juan J. Martinez)
C64/Plus/4: Adventure in Time (Kisnémeth Róbert)
C64/Plus/4: Adventure Park (Varga Gábor)
C64/Plus/4: Digiloi (Tero Heikkinen)
C64/Plus/4: XPlode-Man (Varga Gábor)
Colecovision: MazezaM (PortableDev)
Gameboy: Into The Blue (Jonas Fischbach)
Gameboy: Retroïd (Jonas Fischbach)
Gameboy: Tuff (Ivo Wetzel)
Gameboy Color: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)
GameGear: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)
Intellivision: Princes Lidie (Marco Marrero)
Intellivision: Deep zone (Artrag)
Intellivision: Hotel Bunny (Sebastian Mihaï)
Lynx: Nutmeg (RETROGURU & PHOTON STORM)
Lynx: Silas' Adventure (Krzysztof Kluczek)
Master System: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)
Master System: Astro Force (Enrique Ruiz)
Master System: Silver Valley (Enrique Ruiz)
Master System: Galactic Revenge (Enrique Ruiz)
Master System: Papi Commando in CPP Land (Studio Vetea)
Megadrive/Genesis: Old Towers (Retrosouls)
Megadrive/Genesis: Misplaced (Retrosouls)
Megadrive/Genesis: Yazzie (Retrosouls)
Megadrive/Genesis: Gluf (Retrosouls)
Megadrive/Genesis: Papi Commando Remix Deluxe (Studio Vetea)
Megadrive/Genesis: Bomb on Basic City (Studio Vetea)
Megadrive/Genesis: L'Abbaye des Morts (Mun)
Megadrive/Genesis: Bug Hunt (Mun)
Megadrive/Genesis: Griel's Quest (Mun)
MSX: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)
MSX: Yazzie (Retrosouls)
MSX: XSpelunker (Santi Ontañón Villar)
MSX: XRacing (Santi Ontañón Villar)
MSX: Night Knight (Juan J. Martinez)
MSX2: The Sword of Ianna (RetroWorks)
MSX2: Brunilda (Retroworks)
NES: Nova The Squirrel (Novasquirrel)
NES: Cheril Perils Classic (MojonTwins)
Oric/Atmos: Pulsoids (Twilighte)
Oric/Atmos: Oricium (Jose Maria Enguita)
Pokemini: Cortex (Simon Bradley)
Pokemini: Galactix (Lupin, Okkie & p0p)
Pokemini: Psychic Seeds (JustBurn, Palkone & Loather)
ScummVM: Beneath the Steel Sky (Revolution Software Ltd.)
ScummVM: Flight of the Amazon Queen (John Passfield & Steve Stamatiadis)
ScummVM: Lure of the Tempress (Revolution Software Ltd.)
ScummVM: Soltys (Laboratorium Komputerowe Avalon)
SG1000: Cheril Perils Classic (MojonTwins)
Solarus: YarnTown (Max Braz)
TIC80: 8 Bit Panda (Bruno Oliveira)
TIC80: Shadow Over The Twelve Lands (Bruno Oliveira)
TIC80: Cauliflower Power (Librorumque)
TIC80: Todor Saved Ludmilla (Andraaspar)
TIC80: Secret Agents (msx80)
Vectrex: VecZ (LA1N.CH)
Vectrex: Thrust (Ville Krumlinde)
ZX Spectrum: Cray-5 (RetroWorks)
ZX Spectrum: The Sword of Ianna (RetroWorks)
ZX Spectrum: Gommy, Medieval Defender (RetroWorks)
ZX Spectrum: Genesis, Dawn of the Day (RetroWorks)
ZX Spectrum: Brunilda (Retroworks)
INFO: Some of these games are available on physical supports.
If you like it, own the appropriate hardware, and wish to support their authors,
you can buy the physical package, most ofen for a very reasonable price.
WARNING: Most of these games are still copyrighted by their respective authors.
Some of them are free to distribute, some others are not.
You're strongly invited to read carefully all text files and/or pdf in
games folders. Thank you.
Improvements
Bump Buildroot to version 2020.02
Bump KODI to Leia 18.7.1:
4k x265 available on Pi4, x86/x64
Netflix plugin included (need manual activation)
Bump cores/emulators:
Bump DosBox to r4290
Bump ScummVM and map D-pad when no analog available
Bump ResidualVM
Bump Dolphin emulator
Bump libretro-cores family
Bump oricatmos emulator on lastest version
Bump simcoupe emulator
Bump Amiberry to v3.1.3.1
Bump AdvanceMame to v3.9
Bump Theodore core (add emulation of Thomson TO7 and TO7/70 computers)
Bump retroarch to v1.9.0
Bump retroarch-cheats to v1.9.0
Bump libretro-assets on last version
Bump Odroid UBOOT to 2017/05 version
Move x86/x64 graphic backend from GLES to OpenGL. Improve overall quality.
Improved NetPlay:
Removed filtering of non-Recalbox players in netplay game lists
Add spectator mode management
Add password-protected game management (both player & spectator)
Add 15 pre-configured & editable passwords for quick selection
Available netplay games sorted by state/name
Add Recalbox icon in front of game names
Add Password icon for password-protected games
Add automatic core switch on client side to match host selected core
Improve sound management:
Simplified output device selection
Volume control is working for boot-videos
Rename Fba_libretro to Fbneo (updated to the new official logo)
Rename 4do to Opera (newer libretro 3do core)
Manage GameCube Bios
Improve internal Scraper (ScreenScraper):
Faster! Use your ScreenScraper's threads to parallelize workloads
Better! Lots of options, snaps video, and more...
Stronger! Improved reliability and strongness
Improve overall Emulationstation's stability & reliability
Optimize memory requirements of EmulationStation
Optimize EmulationStation boot time (up to 20 times faster!)
Improve pad processing in EmulationStation. Perform auto-mapping of 70% of commonly available pads (incluxing all 8BitDo)
Improved Genre & Region processing in EmulationStation *
Improved translations:
Fix some bad translations in FR, ES, PT, IT & DE texts
Fix missing translations in FR, ES, PT, IT & DE texts
Faster-than-light CRC calculation for netplay
Game sorting and Jump-to-letter are now unicode compatible
Simplify emulator/core selection UI
Set vice_x64sc as default c64 emulator + JiffyDOS support
Improve the management of external screens and selection from recalbox.conf (by Chriskt78)
Improve Apple IIGS slot detection & auto-boot
Improve the following standalone emulators:
AdvanceMame: Support roms in sub-folders, integer scale & show FPS
Amiberry (Amiga): Center screen, show FPS (LED bar) & Support scanline shader
DosBox (DOS): Support retro & scanline shaders
GSPlus (Apple IIGS): Support scanline shader
Linapple (Apple II): Support all screen resolutions
Oricutron (Oric): Support scanline shader
Simcoupé (SAM Coupé): Support scanline shader & smooth rendering
ScummVM: Support scanline shader & smooth rendering
Auto discover and configure multi-disk games for:
Amiberry (Amiga): up to 4 disks loaded at once
GSPlus (Apple IIGS): from 2 up to 32 disks loaded at once, depending on floppy types
Quasi88 (PC88): up to 6 disks loaded at once
Improve GPI support (boot image, installation phases, ...)
Improve shader management in EmulationStation (Add raw shader selection)
Move shaders into user's SHARE partition
Move Libretro's cheat into SHARE partition
Improved WIFI & Bluetooth management
Fixes
Fix Odroid XU4 fan issue
Fix Odroid XU4 sound issue
Fix EMMC boot on XU4
Fix x86/x64 Boot videos
Fix music popup crashes
Fix music loop play
Fix netplay popup crashes
Fix Apple2 not working on x86/x64
Fix fullscreeen on Oric/Atmos and Apple2 on x86/x64
Fix duplicate folders in Arcade systems
Fix quit menu not being accessible when boot-on-gamelist is on
Fix some bad behaviors in favorite management
Fix reboot Emulationstation with webmanager
Fix volume issues in boot video
Fix REICAST bug on XU4
Fix FPS show/hide in Retroarch
Fix multiple audio issues
Fix Gamelist reset when editing Metadata
Fix multiple crashes in EmulationStation
: Require to scrape missing data using the internal scraper
** : Availailable in both EmulationStation menu and configuration file
Merci d'utiliser ce sujet, pour les retours sur vos avis de cette version, pour des problèmes de bugs que vous rencontrez, créer votre propre sujet en y mettant les soucis rencontrés.
Nouvelles fonctionnalités :
- Les ordinosaures :
- Tutoriel pad2key : https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/utilisateur-avance/configurations/pad-to-keyboard
- Partager vos pad2key : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21287/partager-vos-fichiers-pad2keyboard-p2k-cfg/2
RedShadoow last edited by
Cest excellent !!! Bravo et merci !
PS: je ne vois rien du tout dans les news qui font allusions au GPI Case, il n'y a nul part ou je peux voir les améliorations apportées ? Merci !
-
@RedShadoow
y a des améliorations c'est sûr, je pourrai pas te dire lesquels, je conseille d'utiliser une autre microsd pour réaliser des tests have fun.
-
Edu28 last edited by
Voyez-vous la recalbox 7.0 quelque part dans l'image? parce que je ne
-
Scavy
@Edu28 Elle est en ligne
@RedShadoow les nouveaux systèmes genre solarus, rpgmaker sont compatibles Pi0. De même, le P2K va t'intéresser, tu vas pouvoir jouer aux jeux amstrad, cpc, etc... (les ordinosaures) dont les fichiers ont été édités sur ton GPicase. On peut créer ses P2K, et les partager via screenscraper.fr
-
acris
@Edu28 attention au changement du lien de téléchargement quoi qu il y a une redirection.
Vide ton cache navigateur si jamais.
-
bichi last edited by
Je suis impatient de pouvoir installer ça. Y’a un réel intérêt à migrer sur un pi4 si on a un pi3?
Le pi 4 apporte une meilleure émulation sur la n64, atomiswave et Naomi? Ou un Pi 3 s’en sort très bien?
Sur le papier ça fait kiffer, reste à tester en irl. Merci les gars!!
-
Jimmy Jazz last edited by
Bravo pour tout le boulot que vous avez fait. Petite question au sujet du netplay. Est-il possible de jouer sur le netplay en version 7 avec un joueur équipé d'un Pi4 et le second d'un Pi3b+ ou les config doivent être les mêmes ?
-
daveheart last edited by
Merciiiii a toute l'equipe! Test en cours !!!
-
@Jimmy-Jazz said in Recalbox 7.0 Reloaded:
Bravo pour tout le boulot que vous avez fait. Petite question au sujet du netplay. Est-il possible de jouer sur le netplay en version 7 avec un joueur équipé d'un Pi4 et le second d'un Pi3b+ ou les config doivent être les mêmes ?
oui c'est possible
-
@bichi said in Recalbox 7.0 Reloaded:
Je suis impatient de pouvoir installer ça. Y’a un réel intérêt à migrer sur un pi4 si on a un pi3?
Le pi 4 apporte une meilleure émulation sur la n64, atomiswave et Naomi? Ou un Pi 3 s’en sort très bien?
Sur le papier ça fait kiffer, reste à tester en irl. Merci les gars!!
consulte le tableau de compatibilité tu verras que certaines consoles sont absentes sur rpi3b+
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/compatibility/emulators-compatibility
-
cazeysan last edited by
Félicitations pour cette nouvelle version !
-
littlekan18 last edited by
@acris Bonjour, dans le tableau des comparatifs des consoles, il y a la Saturne et la GameCube indiqué comme compatible pi4 mais ce n'est pas indiqué dans les nouveaux systèmes de la 7.0. Ils arriveront plus tard ou bien ils étaient déjà là pour la version PC et maintenant compatible pi4 ?
-
flomartin last edited by
Bravo pour cette nouvelle version !
Juste pour savoir si je l'installe sur le Rpi 3 déjà présent dans mon bartop ou sur mon Rpi 4 fraîchement acheté, vous pouvez me confirmer une chose ?
L'Amiga 600 ou 1200 n'est pas présent sur le RPi 4 c'est vrai ? Ou j'ai mal regardé le tableau ?
Et l'Atomiswave est sur le RPi 4 mais pas sur le RPi 3...
Donc c'est l'un ou l'autre quand on est sur Rasberry si je comprends bien ?
-
littlekan18 last edited by littlekan18
-
simba51 last edited by
Bravo à toutes la team et tous les beta-testeurs pour cette nouvelle version, un sacré boulot de fait Waouh !. J'ai suivi le live hier sur twitch j'ai passé une excellente soirée avec vous tous.
Une remontée des premiers pas avec cette nouvelle version.
Je suis sur RPi4 et manette PS3 bluetooth
- Connecté en Wifi, je ne vois plus Recalbox dans Réseau de mon windows 10 (obligé de passer par "exécuter et \192.168.x.x" pour afficher le share)
- au bout de quelques minutes d'inactivés de la manette PS3 en bluetooth, je n'ai plus le contrôle du menu recalbox, ni de faire quoique ce soit, obligé de débrancher le RPi4 et de le rebooter
-
p0cth last edited by p0cth
Je souhaite exprimer chaleureusement mes félicitations à toute l'équipe pour votre projet Recalbox
J'ai passé un agréable moment à regarder le live de lancement de cette nouvelle version
Merci
-
fabientourde last edited by
Bonjour à tous,
Je viens de télécharger la nouvelle version 7 de recalbox et mon X-Arcade n'est plus reconnu...
Quelqu'un aurait eu le problème et saurait comment le résoudre ?
J'ai bien été dans la configuration des contrôleurs et j'ai beau appuyer longtemps sur n'importe quelle touche pour la configuration initiale, rien ne se passe... Hellllp !!!
Merci d'avance de votre aide.
-
didier110 last edited by
Bonjour,
Je viens d'installer la 7.0. Je n'arrive pas a activer le shaders ou le mode retro ou scanlines, comme dans les précédentes versions. J'ai re fais une installation et toujours le même problème.
Avez-vous ce problème ?
Merci
-
moustache45 last edited by
Bonjour a tous,
J'ai un problème car je n'arrive pas mettre l'image sur sur ma micro sd. c'est une 16g donc pas de problème de place et a la fin du chargement avec balenaetcher j'ai un message d'erreur qui me dit que l'image est défectueuse. je l'ai telechargé plusieurs fois (pi4). j'ai le même probleme avec l'iamge pi3 donc le probleme est chez moi mais quoi ? ma version de balene est 1.5.109.
Quelqu'un aurait-il un solution ?
merci