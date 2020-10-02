Recalbox 7.0 Reloaded

Bonjour à tous,

recalbox 7.0 est disponible depuis 02.10.2020 à 22h00.

Recalbox 7.0 est compatible avec la raspberry pi 4 , nous conseillons pour le retrogaming la version 2 Go.

vous trouverez les différentes versions pour les cartes odroid, raspberry, et PC vers ce nouveau lien de téléchargement :

Version 7.0

News

New compatible board: Raspberry Pi4

Recalbox system is now a firmware, more robust than ever:

Automatic recovery after 3 boots failure (reset to factory settings)

Brand new update system, easier and faster

Share partition is created in exfat on fresh install. Access your share partition from your Windows PC!

Add BIOS Window in EmulationStation to list missing/incorrect Bios:

Add new BIOS XML list aware of mandatory/optionnal bios and multiple working Bios signatures.

Add sorting options: Publisher and system-name for all virtual systems **

Add 3 new virtual systems: All-games, Last-Played and Multiplayers **

Add virtual systems per genre (RPG, Shoot'em up, Pinballs, ...) */

Add Region highligting in gamelist (highlight games from your favorite region) **

Add Adult game filtering in EmulationStation **

Add laptop switch to external screen (x86/x64)

Add EmulationStation event-driven user scripts

Add Search feature (with a brand new Arcade-style virtual keyboard!)

Add Pad-To-Keyboard driver. Play keyboard computer games with your pad!

Add License menu

Add support for nVidia proprietary drivers version 390 and 440 (x86/x64)

Add Arcade virtual system in EmulationStation

Add automatic detection & management of RetroFlag's NESPi4 case

Add animation while creating/populating SHARE partition

Add BIOS check before running a game.

Add Screenshot from the Webmanager for Xu4 and x86/x64.

Add new Netplay-able systems: Atari2600, PCEngine CD, PC-FX, Family Disc System, TIC-80, Sega CD & Mr.Boom

Add new systems:

Add Nintendo 64DD platform

Add OpenBOR (Beat'em up engine)

Add Solarus (RPG engine)

Add EasyRPG (RPG engine, using libretro-easyrpg, compatible w/ RPG Maker 2000 & 2003)

Add naomigd system for your NAOMI GD-ROM games

Add Amiga CD32 on x86/x64 (w/ libretro-puae core)

Add Naomi on Pi3 (w/ libretro-flycast)

Add new emulators/cores:

Add libretro's pcsx_rearmed on pc too

Add libretro's mupen64plus-nx, an improved n64/64dd emulator (rpi only for now)

Add libetro's Mesen, accurate NES & FDS emulator (rpi4, xu4, x86/x64 only)

Add libetro's Mesen-S, accurate SNES, Satellaview, GB/GBC & Super GameBoy emulator (rpi4, xu4, x86/x64 only)

Add libretro mame for recent mame set

Add libretro-race, an ngp & ngpc emulator focused on performance

Add Libretro-flycast on on rpi3, xu4 and x86

Add PORTS system:

CaveStory moves to ports and is now included, ready to play

Add Mr. Boom (8-player Bomberman clone), ready to play

Prboom (Former DOOM system) moves to ports

Add Quake 1 game engine, ready to play

Add 2048 game, ready to play

Add Dinothawr game, ready to play

Add XRick (Rick Dangerous clone) game, ready to play

Add Flashback game. Requires full game files to be added (read the .txt)

Add Wolfenstein 3D game, ready to play

Add Out Run game. Required arcade rom to be played (read the .txt)

Add support for popular music formats in EmulationStation

MP3 files

High quality FLAC files

OGG OPUS

Amiga Modules (and all derivatives traker formats)

Wave (Raw audio format)

MIDI file (soundfont file required)

More information available in share/music/readme.txt

Add new "networkable" folders in share (overlays, shaders, scripts, screenshots)

Add LOTS of awesome homebrews (more info in related subfolders):

A2600: Arguna (Nathan Tolbert)

A2600: Halo2600 (Ed Fries, former VP of Microsoft XBox division)

A2600: The End 2600 (Rayman_C)

A5200: BeefDrop (Ken Siders)

A7800: Meteor Shower (Robert DeCrescenzo, exclusively licensed to recalbox)

A7800: BonQ (Ken Siders)

Amstrad CPC: UWOL 2 (The MojonTwins)

Amstrad CPC: The Dawn Of Kernel (Juan J. Martinez)

Amstrad CPC: Relentless (Axelay)

Amstrad GX4000: Baba's Palace (Rafael Castillo, John McKlain & Dragon)

Apple II: Mystery House (Ken & Roberta Williams)

Apple II: Lamb Chops (TanRuNomad)

Apple II: Retro Fever (TanRuNomad)

Atari8bits: Crownland (Piotr Wisniewski)

Atari8bits: Ridiculous Reality (Matosimi)

Atari8bits: Time Pilot (Solo & Laoo)

C64: Wolfling (LazyCow)

C64: Transe Sector Ultimate (Richard Richard Bayliss)

C64: Vortex Crystals (Richard Richard Bayliss)

C64: X-Force (Richard Richard Bayliss)

C64: Zap Fight 2 Special Edition (Richard Richard Bayliss)

C64: Rescuing Orc (Juan J. Martinez)

C64/Plus/4: Adventure in Time (Kisnémeth Róbert)

C64/Plus/4: Adventure Park (Varga Gábor)

C64/Plus/4: Digiloi (Tero Heikkinen)

C64/Plus/4: XPlode-Man (Varga Gábor)

Colecovision: MazezaM (PortableDev)

Gameboy: Into The Blue (Jonas Fischbach)

Gameboy: Retroïd (Jonas Fischbach)

Gameboy: Tuff (Ivo Wetzel)

Gameboy Color: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)

GameGear: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)

Intellivision: Princes Lidie (Marco Marrero)

Intellivision: Deep zone (Artrag)

Intellivision: Hotel Bunny (Sebastian Mihaï)

Lynx: Nutmeg (RETROGURU & PHOTON STORM)

Lynx: Silas' Adventure (Krzysztof Kluczek)

Master System: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)

Master System: Astro Force (Enrique Ruiz)

Master System: Silver Valley (Enrique Ruiz)

Master System: Galactic Revenge (Enrique Ruiz)

Master System: Papi Commando in CPP Land (Studio Vetea)

Megadrive/Genesis: Old Towers (Retrosouls)

Megadrive/Genesis: Misplaced (Retrosouls)

Megadrive/Genesis: Yazzie (Retrosouls)

Megadrive/Genesis: Gluf (Retrosouls)

Megadrive/Genesis: Papi Commando Remix Deluxe (Studio Vetea)

Megadrive/Genesis: Bomb on Basic City (Studio Vetea)

Megadrive/Genesis: L'Abbaye des Morts (Mun)

Megadrive/Genesis: Bug Hunt (Mun)

Megadrive/Genesis: Griel's Quest (Mun)

MSX: Wing Warriors (Kitmaker Entertainment & Francisco Javier Del Pino Cuesta)

MSX: Yazzie (Retrosouls)

MSX: XSpelunker (Santi Ontañón Villar)

MSX: XRacing (Santi Ontañón Villar)

MSX: Night Knight (Juan J. Martinez)

MSX2: The Sword of Ianna (RetroWorks)

MSX2: Brunilda (Retroworks)

NES: Nova The Squirrel (Novasquirrel)

NES: Cheril Perils Classic (MojonTwins)

Oric/Atmos: Pulsoids (Twilighte)

Oric/Atmos: Oricium (Jose Maria Enguita)

Pokemini: Cortex (Simon Bradley)

Pokemini: Galactix (Lupin, Okkie & p0p)

Pokemini: Psychic Seeds (JustBurn, Palkone & Loather)

ScummVM: Beneath the Steel Sky (Revolution Software Ltd.)

ScummVM: Flight of the Amazon Queen (John Passfield & Steve Stamatiadis)

ScummVM: Lure of the Tempress (Revolution Software Ltd.)

ScummVM: Soltys (Laboratorium Komputerowe Avalon)

SG1000: Cheril Perils Classic (MojonTwins)

Solarus: YarnTown (Max Braz)

TIC80: 8 Bit Panda (Bruno Oliveira)

TIC80: Shadow Over The Twelve Lands (Bruno Oliveira)

TIC80: Cauliflower Power (Librorumque)

TIC80: Todor Saved Ludmilla (Andraaspar)

TIC80: Secret Agents (msx80)

Vectrex: VecZ (LA1N.CH)

Vectrex: Thrust (Ville Krumlinde)

ZX Spectrum: Cray-5 (RetroWorks)

ZX Spectrum: The Sword of Ianna (RetroWorks)

ZX Spectrum: Gommy, Medieval Defender (RetroWorks)

ZX Spectrum: Genesis, Dawn of the Day (RetroWorks)

ZX Spectrum: Brunilda (Retroworks)

INFO: Some of these games are available on physical supports.

If you like it, own the appropriate hardware, and wish to support their authors,

you can buy the physical package, most ofen for a very reasonable price.

WARNING: Most of these games are still copyrighted by their respective authors.

Some of them are free to distribute, some others are not.

You're strongly invited to read carefully all text files and/or pdf in

games folders. Thank you.

Improvements

Bump Buildroot to version 2020.02

Bump KODI to Leia 18.7.1:

4k x265 available on Pi4, x86/x64

Netflix plugin included (need manual activation)

Bump cores/emulators:

Bump DosBox to r4290

Bump ScummVM and map D-pad when no analog available

Bump ResidualVM

Bump Dolphin emulator

Bump libretro-cores family

Bump oricatmos emulator on lastest version

Bump simcoupe emulator

Bump Amiberry to v3.1.3.1

Bump AdvanceMame to v3.9

Bump Theodore core (add emulation of Thomson TO7 and TO7/70 computers)

Bump retroarch to v1.9.0

Bump retroarch-cheats to v1.9.0

Bump libretro-assets on last version

Bump Odroid UBOOT to 2017/05 version

Move x86/x64 graphic backend from GLES to OpenGL. Improve overall quality.

Improved NetPlay:

Removed filtering of non-Recalbox players in netplay game lists

Add spectator mode management

Add password-protected game management (both player & spectator)

Add 15 pre-configured & editable passwords for quick selection

Available netplay games sorted by state/name

Add Recalbox icon in front of game names

Add Password icon for password-protected games

Add automatic core switch on client side to match host selected core

Improve sound management:

Simplified output device selection

Volume control is working for boot-videos

Rename Fba_libretro to Fbneo (updated to the new official logo)

Rename 4do to Opera (newer libretro 3do core)

Manage GameCube Bios

Improve internal Scraper (ScreenScraper):

Faster! Use your ScreenScraper's threads to parallelize workloads

Better! Lots of options, snaps video, and more...

Stronger! Improved reliability and strongness

Improve overall Emulationstation's stability & reliability

Optimize memory requirements of EmulationStation

Optimize EmulationStation boot time (up to 20 times faster!)

Improve pad processing in EmulationStation. Perform auto-mapping of 70% of commonly available pads (incluxing all 8BitDo)

Improved Genre & Region processing in EmulationStation *

Improved translations:

Fix some bad translations in FR, ES, PT, IT & DE texts

Fix missing translations in FR, ES, PT, IT & DE texts

Faster-than-light CRC calculation for netplay

Game sorting and Jump-to-letter are now unicode compatible

Simplify emulator/core selection UI

Set vice_x64sc as default c64 emulator + JiffyDOS support

Improve the management of external screens and selection from recalbox.conf (by Chriskt78)

Improve Apple IIGS slot detection & auto-boot

Improve the following standalone emulators:

AdvanceMame: Support roms in sub-folders, integer scale & show FPS

Amiberry (Amiga): Center screen, show FPS (LED bar) & Support scanline shader

DosBox (DOS): Support retro & scanline shaders

GSPlus (Apple IIGS): Support scanline shader

Linapple (Apple II): Support all screen resolutions

Oricutron (Oric): Support scanline shader

Simcoupé (SAM Coupé): Support scanline shader & smooth rendering

ScummVM: Support scanline shader & smooth rendering

Auto discover and configure multi-disk games for:

Amiberry (Amiga): up to 4 disks loaded at once

GSPlus (Apple IIGS): from 2 up to 32 disks loaded at once, depending on floppy types

Quasi88 (PC88): up to 6 disks loaded at once

Improve GPI support (boot image, installation phases, ...)

Improve shader management in EmulationStation (Add raw shader selection)

Move shaders into user's SHARE partition

Move Libretro's cheat into SHARE partition

Improved WIFI & Bluetooth management

Fixes

Fix Odroid XU4 fan issue

Fix Odroid XU4 sound issue

Fix EMMC boot on XU4

Fix x86/x64 Boot videos

Fix music popup crashes

Fix music loop play

Fix netplay popup crashes

Fix Apple2 not working on x86/x64

Fix fullscreeen on Oric/Atmos and Apple2 on x86/x64

Fix duplicate folders in Arcade systems

Fix quit menu not being accessible when boot-on-gamelist is on

Fix some bad behaviors in favorite management

Fix reboot Emulationstation with webmanager

Fix volume issues in boot video

Fix REICAST bug on XU4

Fix FPS show/hide in Retroarch

Fix multiple audio issues

Fix Gamelist reset when editing Metadata

Fix multiple crashes in EmulationStation

: Require to scrape missing data using the internal scraper

** : Availailable in both EmulationStation menu and configuration file

Merci d'utiliser ce sujet, pour les retours sur vos avis de cette version, pour des problèmes de bugs que vous rencontrez, créer votre propre sujet en y mettant les soucis rencontrés.

Nouvelles fonctionnalités :