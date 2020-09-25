Hi

I have the same question as in the topic below:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9635/dual-boot-recalbox-over-windows-10

However the topic seems to be locked and I can't access the tutorial.

I'm trying to follow the steps according this tutoral:

xxx

but Recalbox doesn't boot and the grub returns:

error: disk 'hd0,msdos5' not found

error: disk 'loop,msdos1' not found

error: you need to load the kernel first

I'm a complete noob and have no idea what the above means. The grub.cfg file is as below:

set default="0" set timeout="0" menuentry "RECALBOX-HD-EDITION" { # CONFIGURATION set DISC=0 set PART=5 set DIR=/RecalBox_Img set FILE=recalbox-x86_64.img # NO CHANGE loopback loop (hd$DISC,msdos$PART)$DIR/$FILE EXEC="disc=$DISC part=$PART dir=$DIR file=$FILE" linux (loop,msdos1)/boot/bzImage $EXEC console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0 initrd (hd$DISC,msdos$PART)$DIR/recalbox-hd-edition.gz }

Very grateful if anyone could help.