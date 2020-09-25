  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. MediaCenter & Dualboot
  5. Dual Boot Recalbox over Windows 10

Dual Boot Recalbox over Windows 10

  • PZL0013

    Hi

    I have the same question as in the topic below:

    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9635/dual-boot-recalbox-over-windows-10

    However the topic seems to be locked and I can't access the tutorial.

    I'm trying to follow the steps according this tutoral:
    xxx

    but Recalbox doesn't boot and the grub returns:

    error: disk 'hd0,msdos5' not found
    error: disk 'loop,msdos1' not found
    error: you need to load the kernel first

    I'm a complete noob and have no idea what the above means. The grub.cfg file is as below:

    set default="0"
set timeout="0"

menuentry "RECALBOX-HD-EDITION" {
    # CONFIGURATION
    set DISC=0
    set PART=5
    set DIR=/RecalBox_Img
    set FILE=recalbox-x86_64.img

    # NO CHANGE
    loopback loop (hd$DISC,msdos$PART)$DIR/$FILE
    EXEC="disc=$DISC part=$PART dir=$DIR file=$FILE"
    linux  (loop,msdos1)/boot/bzImage $EXEC console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0
    initrd (hd$DISC,msdos$PART)$DIR/recalbox-hd-edition.gz
}

    Very grateful if anyone could help.

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @PZL0013 The Forum does not support a modified version of the system as you are trying to install (there is no official "RECALBOX-HD-EDITION").
    The video you reference is about Batocera, not about Recalbox, they are different systems, different teams, and there are different forums.
    The best dual boot tutorial I know is this:
    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/17464/dualboot-recalbox-windows-sur-pcs-laptops-avec-bios-ou-uefi-27-04-19?_=1585857631180

    0
recalbox 2837 boot 178 windows 62 dual 59
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

409
Online

79.5k
Users

20.7k
Topics

151.6k
Posts