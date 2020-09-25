Dual Boot Recalbox over Windows 10
PZL0013 last edited by acris
Hi
I have the same question as in the topic below:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9635/dual-boot-recalbox-over-windows-10
However the topic seems to be locked and I can't access the tutorial.
I'm trying to follow the steps according this tutoral:
but Recalbox doesn't boot and the grub returns:
error: disk 'hd0,msdos5' not found
error: disk 'loop,msdos1' not found
error: you need to load the kernel first
I'm a complete noob and have no idea what the above means. The grub.cfg file is as below:
set default="0" set timeout="0" menuentry "RECALBOX-HD-EDITION" { # CONFIGURATION set DISC=0 set PART=5 set DIR=/RecalBox_Img set FILE=recalbox-x86_64.img # NO CHANGE loopback loop (hd$DISC,msdos$PART)$DIR/$FILE EXEC="disc=$DISC part=$PART dir=$DIR file=$FILE" linux (loop,msdos1)/boot/bzImage $EXEC console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0 initrd (hd$DISC,msdos$PART)$DIR/recalbox-hd-edition.gz }
Very grateful if anyone could help.
Zing
@PZL0013 The Forum does not support a modified version of the system as you are trying to install (there is no official "RECALBOX-HD-EDITION").
The video you reference is about Batocera, not about Recalbox, they are different systems, different teams, and there are different forums.
The best dual boot tutorial I know is this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/17464/dualboot-recalbox-windows-sur-pcs-laptops-avec-bios-ou-uefi-27-04-19?_=1585857631180