Cant get back to gamesystemslist
-
ok i made a misstake.
I set ps1 as boot , but now is ps1 the only games i can see, cant go back to the systemslist , gba , snes, nes etc.
Its on a raspberry 3+.
-
Zing
-
sfx32 last edited by sfx32
@Zing , sir i only see 2 .conf files on the sd card.
Recalbox boot conf
Recalbox backups conf
I had searched the forum and found that post you Linked
I use an 3b+ and recalbox is 6.1.1
Tia for more help
Sfx
-
acris
Hello @sfx32
post your recalbox.conf file in
system\folder
-
@acris hello , im on my tablet and dont know how to do that on android.
Im in my RV atm thats why .
I dont see a system map. Yeah i see the normal android maps.
Alarms,music,dcim, download etc.
The 2 conf files are in the same map as the android maps.
Hope i given more info with this.
Tia sfx
-
acris
you need to use Chrome explorer to connect recalbox manager :
http://recalbox/
-
The sd card is in my tablet, when i go to http://recalbox/ i get site is unavualable , the ip adres cant be found.
Im a noob with this recalbox lol , understatement^^.
-
I go to my laptop , more hand with that.
-
also on my laptop , cant get to http://recalbox/
get same answer as on my tablet unavauluble ..... the ip cant be found, sorry for grammar errors..... im dutch speaking.
-
Ok solved did go to my router to see the recalbox ip.
Entered that in a webpage , got to the conf.
Changed it and done.
Maybe next time advice people to search for the ip in the routersetup look at connected divisies Write down all the ip's check them 1 by 1 if Needed. And they will find the conf setup.
Thanks for the help you 2, hope i also added something usefull.
Wish you all the best
Sfx