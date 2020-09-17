can't get gpi case going

@westrud

putty

Using Putty is an alternative, it is not a requirement, if you can edit the file without Putty, skip this step.

the wifi key was already in there so i saved it

you removed the ; the beginning of the line? It is essential that you remove it, otherwise it will not work.

i got up to changing the wifi key in Open the file recalbox-backup.conf

\recalboxgpi\share\system\ recalbox.conf

Are two different files, did you edit the 2 as the tutorial says?

You state that the password was already there, I believe you did not realize that there are two different files and you are editing only one file...