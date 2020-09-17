can't get gpi case going
gpi connected to network put in my ip address won't pull up file. really disgusted with this
@westrud follow this tutorial: https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/preparation-and-installation-of-recalbox/retroflag-gpi-case
still can't get it to work, don't this part of the instruction "Open \recalboxgpi\share\system\recalbox.conf and make the same operation with the line ; wifi.key =
You may change this file using nano via an SSH connection.
@westrud I understand that you're stuck in this part, but I don't understand what problem you're having ...
To connect via SSH:
https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Root-access-on-terminal-(EN)
@Zing Open \recalboxgpi\share\system\recalbox.conf and make the same operation with the line ; wifi.key =
You may change this file using nano via an SSH connection.
don't understand this. i got up to changing the wifi key in Open the file recalbox-backup.conf, go to line starting with;wifi.key =
the wifi key was already in there so i saved it, and i don't understand this next part at all was is ssh connection is that putty, and it only ask for my ip address
putty
Using Putty is an alternative, it is not a requirement, if you can edit the file without Putty, skip this step.
the wifi key was already in there so i saved it
you removed the
;the beginning of the line? It is essential that you remove it, otherwise it will not work.
i got up to changing the wifi key in Open the file recalbox-backup.conf
\recalboxgpi\share\system\ recalbox.conf
Are two different files, did you edit the 2 as the tutorial says?
You state that the password was already there, I believe you did not realize that there are two different files and you are editing only one file...
@Zing # secondary wifi (not configurable via the user interface)
;wifi2.ssid=new ssid
;wifi2.key=new key
i cut and pasted this out of recalbox backup is this what your talking about???????????????????
@westrud said in can't get gpi case going:
\recalboxgpi\share\system\ recalbox.conf i still don't this and were this is?????
@westrud said in can't get gpi case going:
No.
I deduce that you are a windows user, so use Putty as suggested, read this tutorial:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/access/root-access-via-terminal
And, watch this video to help (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt4aHZ2Xo2g&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=12&ab_channel=Recalbox
Understanding how it works, go back to the original tutorial:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/preparation-and-installation-of-recalbox/retroflag-gpi-case
You supposedly already did the first part of the process, and you are already in that part:
"Once EmlulationStation is up, you should be connected to your WIFI"
Use Putty to access this path "\recalboxgpi\share\system\recalbox.conf"
@Zing Password:
Login incorrect
RECALBOXGPI login: r
Login timed out after 60 seconds
root
-sh: root: command not found
login as: root
root@192.168.1.67's password:
65qkx6h?ywf9
-sh: 65qkx6h?ywf9: command not found
\recalboxgpi\share\system\recalbox.conf
-sh: \recalboxgpisharesystemrecalbox.conf: command not found
login as: root
Password:
Login incorrect
RECALBOXGPI login: r
Login timed out after 60 seconds
root
-sh: root: command not found
Login incorrect
Login incorrect
RECALBOXGPI login
isn't there any better tutorial this is awful it is not working i;m fed up wish i never bought this the place i bought knows nothing about it ............is there a place i can take this for help
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! under putty configurations under host name i put ip address saved sessions has winscp temporary session mean ???????????????????????? now it not saying log in
@Zing I have the menu and one of the selections is updates not update system,
and Update the system". If a pop up display the message "an update is available" or "no update available" then your recalbox have an access to the Internet and so, to your local network
don't have this !!!! or don't know ow to access this
@westrud Sorry, I can't understand you. You need to describe better what you are doing and what is happening, otherwise I am not able to help you.
First, just to confirm:
What is your hardware?
What version of Recalbox are you using? (say the version, don't say "the last one")
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you buy everything ready, or did you download a ready image from the internet?