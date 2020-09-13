Unable to access Main Menu

The splash screen says Dragon Version is 6.1.1 - I cannot find a way to get you the version of Recalbox, as I cannot get to anything but the Options Menu, and the MAME menu from any of the listed games.

I built the Recalbox myself in November of 2019, using online instructions provided by links (here if I recall), and all was working fine for half a year. I turned off the unit, and it sat that way for about 3+ months, I turned on the unit, and realized that the controls were not working correctly (even-though I had not changed anything). I was able to access the Main Menu prior to the 3+ month shut-off.

I have the Pi 3+ installed in a 1upArcade cabinet and all emulations and 90+% of games were working just fine, and I could program the controls for any input I wanted, dual joystick setup from the 1upArcade, X-box, Play Station, etc.

The only thing that changed outside of Recalbox was that I had to update my homes Cable/WiFi router (wireless), and I did have the Recxalbox configured for auto updates.

I appreciate the offer to help, and I am trying to be as open about this issue as possible. I work in the I.T. field and do not like it when people "are not honest" about describing their problems, so I get where you are coming from.