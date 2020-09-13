Unable to access Main Menu
-
I have read many posts/FAQ's about "how do I access the Main Menu, and every single suggestions speaks to screens which are NOT available to me. The only screen I can get to is the Option Menu, and all the tricks (up, up, down, down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, etc.) do not ever get me to a prompt or the Main Menu. F4 restarts the emulation, but from there it just freezes on the "start up" screen for hours, until I force the Pi off.
All was fine one day, and the next day, all of my configured controls (I have a modded 1-up Arcade) for the dual player setup no longer worked. I just want to get to the Main Menu.
-
@SoundsandBytes Have you read this tutorial?
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/emulationstation
-
SoundsandBytes last edited by SoundsandBytes
@Zing - I have and from what I can see/read, all of the configurations are spoken as once you already have access to the Main Menu, as the "Start" button no longer gets me to the Main Menu at all - although it used to. I am not able to get to the Main Menu, or am I truly missing something here, and over-looking it?
I need to know if there is a "secret" way to force myself onto the Main Menu.
-
SoundsandBytes last edited by SoundsandBytes
@Zing Forgot to mention, that I have removed the controllers I had on the Dual Player 1-Up Arcade, and am using a Playstation controller, and I have a USB keyboard connected. I have tried every key (A thru Z / 1 thru 0 and F1 thru F12, esc, control-alt-'key') which requires many reboots/restarts as some keys get me nowhere or just stuck.
-
@SoundsandBytes Okay, I need more information to be able to help correctly:
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you buy everything ready, or did you download a ready image from the internet?
Have you never been able to access the main menu, or, have you accidentally modified something and since then have been unable to access it?
-
The splash screen says Dragon Version is 6.1.1 - I cannot find a way to get you the version of Recalbox, as I cannot get to anything but the Options Menu, and the MAME menu from any of the listed games.
I built the Recalbox myself in November of 2019, using online instructions provided by links (here if I recall), and all was working fine for half a year. I turned off the unit, and it sat that way for about 3+ months, I turned on the unit, and realized that the controls were not working correctly (even-though I had not changed anything). I was able to access the Main Menu prior to the 3+ month shut-off.
I have the Pi 3+ installed in a 1upArcade cabinet and all emulations and 90+% of games were working just fine, and I could program the controls for any input I wanted, dual joystick setup from the 1upArcade, X-box, Play Station, etc.
The only thing that changed outside of Recalbox was that I had to update my homes Cable/WiFi router (wireless), and I did have the Recxalbox configured for auto updates.
I appreciate the offer to help, and I am trying to be as open about this issue as possible. I work in the I.T. field and do not like it when people "are not honest" about describing their problems, so I get where you are coming from.
-
@SoundsandBytes Okay, with this information and a little research I can suggest you:
- Automatic updating of Recalbox is not the problem (because there was no update in that time)
- Most of the settings are in the Recalbox.conf file, in this link you will find details about it, and a model of the standard unchanged file, which you can use as a comparison to see if there are any changes in your file:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/the-recalbox.conf-file
the option that is probably affecting you is
emulationstation.hidesystemview =(the default is "0", in your case it's probably set to "1")
- In the next version, it will be easier to fix this (and, warning: the next version will still require a clean, manual installation, it will not be possible through automatic update): https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21265/can-t-access-the-main-menu/2
-
@Zing Thanks for the help/direction. I will give it a try and report back as soon as I can.