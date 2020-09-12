Kann keine Roms installieren
Hallo ihr lieben,
Ich habe mir erst kürzlich meine erste Recalbox zugelegt und bin deshalb noch nicht so erfahren in Sachen "Programmieren" und sowas. Also sind einige Fehler bei mir hoffentlich verständlich. Ich habe letztens nämlich versucht, neue Spiele unter \recalbox/share/roms einzufügen. Doch mein PC sagt nur: "there is not enough space on share" doch als ich zuvor auf der Recalbox überprüfte, wieviel Speicher noch übrig ist, stand da, dass noch 12GB verfügbar sein. Ich verstehe das nicht... Vllt. hat da jemand eine Lösung für.
Vielen Dank schon im Voraus
@RetroFan In the international part of the Forum, please speak in English.
See if these tutorials help you:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/manuel-de-base/gestion-des-fichiers/transfert-des-fichiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1OEtEHvaVk&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=4&ab_channel=Recalbox
im sorry. i will briefly translate my message:
I recently bought my first Recalbox, so I'm not so experienced in programming and stuff like that. So hopefully some mistakes with me are understandable. I tried to insert new games at the last one, under the name of the game, which is called 'recalbox/share/roms'. But my PC just says, "there's not enough space on share," but when I checked on the Recalbox how much memory was left, it was said that 12GB was still available. I don't understand... Maybe has someone for a solution.
Thank you in advance