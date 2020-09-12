Kann keine Roms installieren

im sorry. i will briefly translate my message:

I recently bought my first Recalbox, so I'm not so experienced in programming and stuff like that. So hopefully some mistakes with me are understandable. I tried to insert new games at the last one, under the name of the game, which is called 'recalbox/share/roms'. But my PC just says, "there's not enough space on share," but when I checked on the Recalbox how much memory was left, it was said that 12GB was still available. I don't understand... Maybe has someone for a solution.

Thank you in advance