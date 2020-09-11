Can’t access the main menu.
bigjohnlimit last edited by
I can’t access the “main menu” as I’ve accidentally unticked the “show all emulators”, now I’m stuck on one emulator only and can’t access the main menu as it’s only available when all the emulators are showing, I can only access “options”. I’ve heard I can alter the boot sequence as featured on the link below but how do I access the boot sequence? I have a keyboard and SNES joypad for the system. Or is there another way to get the main menu on? I’m new to all this so thank for your help
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/package/recalbox-system/rpi3/recalbox.conf#L123
Bkg2k
@bigjohnlimit This issue is fixed in the incomming version 7.0. The Main menu is now accessible from the gamelist menu as well as the Quit menu.
bigjohnlimit last edited by
@Bkg2k have you done what I‘m going to be doing above before? Is it as straight forward as i seems and are there any more tips you’ve got? Cheers for the reply.