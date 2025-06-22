Hello, first time poster.

I have had a Recalbox running Dragonblaze 6.1.1 for a few years and just today it will load the OS and show all the games and emulators but NONE of the games actually load when selected, it just shows the Recalbox logo and then returns to the games list.

I have selected update but nothing happens and I have checked the SDcard, all OK.

Can someone please advise what might be the best way forward?

If I install an updated version manually will I loose all my current emulators and games?

Is there a way to repair the current version?

Thank you in advance for any assistance