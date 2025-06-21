Hi, first time posting here but I'm getting desperate.

I have been using recalbox for many years, but I recently decided I wanted to upgrade my hardware.

I purchased a mini-PC, the BeeLink SER5 MAX and loaded up Recalbox on it, and no USB controllers will be recognized. The option to "Configure a Controller" is missing from Controller Settings.

I figured that maybe transplanting my install from one device to another was causing the issue, assuming something could have gone wrong in that process, I decided to do a fresh install.

I wound up with the same exact same results though, so because I'm really not wanting to start from a greenfield configuration, I went back to my trusty Recalbox install from the old hardware.

I started digging into some more advanced troubleshooting. I connected to the recalbox via SSH and checked lsusb:

# lsusb Bus 009 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Bus 010 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Bus 008 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Bus 007 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Bus 006 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Bus 005 Device 002: ID 8087:0029 Intel Corp. AX200 Bluetooth Bus 005 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Bus 003 Device 002: ID 045e:0b12 Microsoft Corp. Xbox Wireless Controller (model 1914) Bus 003 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub

Sure enough, it's there! I can't for the life of me though, get the Recalbox to configure the controller. And if I unplug the controller and plug it back in, it will not recognize it, even in lsusb. I think this means the kernel is not recognizing the controller after the initial boot. But that strikes me as very odd because I have never had this issue on other hardware. The same is happening with my keyboard and mouse, except those are actually working in games and in the menus.

I decided to go into my mini-PC's BIOS settings and the USB config options available to me are:

Legacy USB Support: [Disabled]

XHCI Hand-off: [Enabled]

USB Mass Storage Driver Support [Enabled]

USB transfer time-out: [20 sec]

Device reset time-out: [20 sec]

Device power-up delay: [Auto]

I think I've tried every possible combination of settings. From what I understand though, XHCI Hand-off is necessary for USB 3.0 to work. USB Mass Storage Drive Support is necessary to boot from a USB Drive. Legacy USB Support is not necessary (but I've tried with it enabled anyway)

I don't understand what the timeouts are for. I'm guessing this is how long the BIOS will wait for a USB device to respond to certain signals. I'm not messing with these if I can help it. I don't want to lose the ability to access the BIOS.

Does anyone have any idea how I can further troubleshoot this? I'm running out of ideas.

I've also tried using dmesg -w but the dmesg binary in this version of Linux doesn't support the -w flag. I did... watch 'dmesg | tail -20' ...and got nothing useful.

Any help would be appreciated if anyone has faced anything simillar... Thank you!