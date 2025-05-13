Hi everyone, I’m trying to set up the PCSX2 emulator on my PC so I can play some classic PlayStation 2 games. I’ve read that a PS2 BIOS file is required for the emulator to work, but I’m confused about what exactly it is and how to get it legally. Can someone explain what the PS2 BIOS does and why it’s so important for running games through PCSX2?

Also, I’ve come across a few BIOS files online, but I’m worried about the legal side. I still have my original PS2 console—can I extract the BIOS from it safely? If so, I’d appreciate any guidance or tools you recommend for doing that. Thanks in advance!